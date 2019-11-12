Breath Biopsies: A Revolutionary Approach for Noninvasive Diagnosis - 2019 Market Research Report

DUBLIN, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Breath Biopsies: A Revolutionary Approach for Noninvasive Diagnosis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In the future, a variety of conditions may be diagnosed with a simple breath test. Researchers are looking beyond blood tests and solid/liquid biopsies to find other sources of information to diagnose disease. Every time an individual breathes, thousands of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and volatile fatty acids (VFAs), the breakdown products of lipids and proteins,1 are released into the breath. These novel biomarkers are by-products of metabolism, and can provide a snapshot of an individual's health.

Report Includes:

Detailed discussion on the breath as a snapshot of an individuals' health

Assessment of the role of breath biopsy in drug development, diagnosis, and treatment of respiratory diseases, cancer, metabolic disorders, and CNS diseases

Discussion about proton-transfer-reaction time-of-flight mass spectrometry (PTR-ToF-MS), gas chromatography time-of-flight mass spectrometers (GC-TOF-MS) and field asymmetric ion mobility spectrometry (FAIMS)

Coverage of latest developments in-breath biopsy research & analysis and strategies adopted by institutes and start-up companies to identify and enhance breath biopsy in drug development

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Monitoring Volatile Organic Compounds

Introduction

Analyst's Credentials

Custom Research

Related Reports

Chapter 2 Value Proposition of Breath Testing

Value Proposition of Breath Testing

Technological Advances in Analytical Techniques

Technological Advances in Breath Collection

Chapter 3 Applications in Diagnostics

Identifying Food Intolerances

Guiding Asthma Treatment Decisions

Early Detection of Gastroesophageal and Lung Cancer

Diagnosing of Liver Disease and Personalizing Treatment

Breath Biopsy Could Revolutionize MS Diagnosis

Challenges for the Future Development of Breath Biopsies

The Future for Breath Biopsies

Chapter 4 Companies and Technologies for Which to Watch Out

Algernon Pharmaceuticals

Bedfont Scientific Breath Analyzers

Breath Diagnostics OneBreath Test

Cairn Diagnostics' 13C-Spirulina GEBT

Circassia's NIOX range

Ekips Technologies Breathmeter

Exalenz Biosciences' BreathID Systems

Menssana Research's BreathLink

Metabolic Solutions Gut-Chek

New England Breath Technologies Glucair

Owlstone Medical's ReCIVA

Chapter 5 References

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nzo1ce

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

