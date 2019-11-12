Breath Biopsies: A Revolutionary Approach for Noninvasive Diagnosis - 2019 Market Research Report
In the future, a variety of conditions may be diagnosed with a simple breath test. Researchers are looking beyond blood tests and solid/liquid biopsies to find other sources of information to diagnose disease. Every time an individual breathes, thousands of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and volatile fatty acids (VFAs), the breakdown products of lipids and proteins,1 are released into the breath. These novel biomarkers are by-products of metabolism, and can provide a snapshot of an individual's health.
Report Includes:
- Detailed discussion on the breath as a snapshot of an individuals' health
- Assessment of the role of breath biopsy in drug development, diagnosis, and treatment of respiratory diseases, cancer, metabolic disorders, and CNS diseases
- Discussion about proton-transfer-reaction time-of-flight mass spectrometry (PTR-ToF-MS), gas chromatography time-of-flight mass spectrometers (GC-TOF-MS) and field asymmetric ion mobility spectrometry (FAIMS)
- Coverage of latest developments in-breath biopsy research & analysis and strategies adopted by institutes and start-up companies to identify and enhance breath biopsy in drug development
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Monitoring Volatile Organic Compounds
- Introduction
- Analyst's Credentials
- Custom Research
- Related Reports
Chapter 2 Value Proposition of Breath Testing
- Value Proposition of Breath Testing
- Technological Advances in Analytical Techniques
- Technological Advances in Breath Collection
Chapter 3 Applications in Diagnostics
- Identifying Food Intolerances
- Guiding Asthma Treatment Decisions
- Early Detection of Gastroesophageal and Lung Cancer
- Diagnosing of Liver Disease and Personalizing Treatment
- Breath Biopsy Could Revolutionize MS Diagnosis
- Challenges for the Future Development of Breath Biopsies
- The Future for Breath Biopsies
Chapter 4 Companies and Technologies for Which to Watch Out
- Algernon Pharmaceuticals
- Bedfont Scientific Breath Analyzers
- Breath Diagnostics OneBreath Test
- Cairn Diagnostics' 13C-Spirulina GEBT
- Circassia's NIOX range
- Ekips Technologies Breathmeter
- Exalenz Biosciences' BreathID Systems
- Menssana Research's BreathLink
- Metabolic Solutions Gut-Chek
- New England Breath Technologies Glucair
- Owlstone Medical's ReCIVA
Chapter 5 References
