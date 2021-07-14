Breathable Films Market to Register $ 1.36 Billion growth during 2021-2025 | Technavio

Understand the driving forces behind Breathable Films Market and target Potential Customers Here. Fetch Free Sample Report !

The breathable films market will witness a neutral impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

The recovery process involves various phases including:-

Addressing Potential Impacts by Facilitating changes in Process Designs

Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

Assessing Impact on Critical IT infrastructure and Software System

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Key Market Participants Analysis

AGROFERT AS

The company offers breathable films manufactured from polyethylene.

Arkema SA

Pebax MH 1657, Pebax MV 1074, and Pebax MV 3000 are the key products offered by the company.

Berry Global Group Inc.

The company offers 3537A. It is a breathable film tape for medical OEM applications.

Breathable Films Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Breathable films market is segmented as below:

Type

Polyester



Polyethylene



Polypropylene



Others

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



MEA



South America

The breathable films market is driven by the increased spending on personal hygiene among consumers. In addition, the increasing use of breathable films in the packaging industry is expected to trigger the breathable films market toward witnessing a CAGR of about 8% during the forecast period.

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

