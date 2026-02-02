'Breathable' Launches to Bring Hope and Humanity Back to Mental Health Care

New online network makes it simple, affordable and stigma-free to connect with licensed therapists

DETROIT, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Breathable , a new online mental health platform connecting individuals, couples, families and adolescents with licensed therapists, has officially launched to provide mental health support in a manner that is simple, straightforward and affordable. Whether people are going through a tough time, navigating a mental health diagnosis, or need someone to talk to, Breathable matches people with licensed and vetted therapists who provide support for concerns such as anxiety, depression, PTSD and relationship challenges, while offering care informed by life stages, health contexts, and lived experiences, including adolescence, post-partum, peri/menopause, andropause, or military service.

With plans to expand nationally, the network now provides access to mental and emotional health treatment for the residents of the following states:

Alabama

Connecticut

District of Columbia

Florida

Idaho

Illinois

Kentucky

Maryland

Massachusetts

Michigan

Minnesota

New Jersey

Nevada

New York

Texas

Utah

Wisconsin

"Throughout my career in nationally-recognized health systems, I've witnessed the frustration and discouragement people experience when trying to access mental health care," said Joseph Fournier, CEO of Breathable. "Breathable was built to change that—to create a space where people feel heard, supported, and hopeful, without the judgment or unnecessary complexity that often stands in the way of care."

Breathable partners with therapists who bring both clinical expertise and a human-centered approach, showing up with empathy, professionalism, and respect for each person's unique experience. Breathable was founded with a mission to improve access to mental healthcare and remove barriers that make getting help feel overwhelming and discouraging, such as long wait times or impersonal insurance processes, and offer care that is warm, real and compassionate.

The online platform makes it simple to find mental health support by eliminating the extra paperwork, offering clear pricing, and prioritizing thoughtful therapist matching. Its unique approach to bringing humanity back to mental healthcare focuses on the entire experience of getting care, not just the therapy session itself, and offers personalized treatment options with a unique customized experience based on individual needs.

"Breathable was created to meet people where they are—especially those exploring therapy for the first time or feeling unsure about how to find a trusted, qualified therapist," said Shant Atikian, chairman of Breathable.

To get started, individuals complete a short intake questionnaire, which helps match them with a therapist who fits their needs and preferences. From there, users can review their match, choose session options, and schedule their first appointment, without subscriptions or hidden fees.

"Life doesn't come with a roadmap, and people often seek support during moments of change, stress, or uncertainty," Fournier added.

For more information about Breathable and to sign up for therapy visit www.livebreathable.com/ . Licensed therapists interested learning more about opportunities at Breathable can visit the recruiting page at https://livebreathable.com/work-with-breathable/

About Breathable

Breathable is an online mental health platform designed to make therapy feel more human, accessible, and supportive. Breathable connects individuals, couples, families and adolescents with licensed and vetted therapists, offering tailored treatment solutions and care that feels warm, approachable, and grounded in real life. Breathable makes it simple to find therapy and removes many of the barriers that make getting help feel overwhelming.

