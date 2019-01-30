BreathableBaby® Announces New CEO, Jen Loesch

MINNETONKA, Minn., Jan. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, BreathableBaby®, a VisioCap portfolio company, announced that its board of directors appointed Jen Loesch as Chief Executive Officer effective immediately. She replaces Ian Schaffer, who will remain as an advisor to the company.

"Jen's focus on the consumer, passion for innovation, and demonstrated ability to grow brands as both a retailer and manufacturer uniquely position her for the role of CEO at BreathableBaby," said David Cunningham, Chairman. "Jen is a well-respected leader that we've known for years. Based on her track record of success across numerous organizations, we are confident she will lead BreathableBaby to new heights."

Jen brings over two decades of experience across manufacturing and retail sectors to the role. Prior to BreathableBaby, Jen was General Manager of Minnesota-based Sojos, a pioneer in raw, rehydratable dog food and gourmet treats. Before Sojos, Jen was Vice President of Merchandising for $4B retailer, Petco, in San Diego, CA. During her tenure at Petco, Jen led hardlines, softlines and services, while building a number of successful private label brands. Earlier in her career, Jen gained experience across product development, procurement, operations, supply chain, marketing and e-commerce with 3M, Imation, Eastman Kodak, Honeywell, Best Buy, and Target.

"I am thrilled to join BreathableBaby and look forward to working with the team to drive innovation and our next phase of growth," said Jen Loesch. "As a busy working mom, I know firsthand the challenges of parenting a newborn. BreathableBaby creates products that make the job of parenting a bit easier. In addition to developing innovative products that add value to both parents and babies, we remain committed to supporting scientific and medical research that will lead to safer and more effective products for the industry. I am proud to join a team committed to safe sleep and working to reduce SIDS. I can't imagine a more rewarding purpose."

Ms. Loesch will be based in the Minnetonka, Minnesota office.

About BreathableBaby, LLC:

Founded in 2002, BreathableBaby® designs, manufactures and sells simple, smart sleep products that help moms and dads feel confident and in control. Safety is first, which sparked the invention of the Breathable® Mesh Crib Liner, an alternative to conventional crib bumpers. Safety is the starting point for product design, and BreathableBaby takes extra steps, like consulting with doctors, funding research, and applying rigorous testing protocols, to make sure all solutions are safer for families. BreathableBaby's crib liners, swaddles and more are available on www.breathablebaby.com, in U.S. retailers including Target, Buy Buy Baby, Walmart and Amazon, and in select retailers in Canada and the United Kingdom. BreathableBaby is privately held and headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

About VisioCap, LLC:

VisioCap, LLC specializes in growth investments and buyouts of lower middle market consumer products companies located across North America with a particular focus in three categories: pet products, children's products and healthy/natural nutritional products. The firm's investments range in size from as small as $3 million to as large as $40 million. VisioCap focuses on increasing stakeholder value through improvements in commercial and operational performance due to their deep experience in the sectors in which they invest. For more information, please visit www.visiocap.com.

