Breathe Easy: How to Improve Indoor Air Quality at Home During Clean Air Month

Central Florida HVAC Experts, Frank Gay Services, share practical guidance for maintaining cleaner air at home as the mercury rises and peak cooling season begins

ORLANDO, Fla., May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As temperatures climb across Florida, indoor air quality can drop according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. In recognition of Clean Air Month (May), Frank Gay Services – Air Conditioning, Electrical, Plumbing & Drains is sharing expert-backed, practical steps homeowners can take to improve indoor air quality, reduce allergens, and keep HVAC systems running efficiently.

A Frank Gay Services technician inspects and replaces an air filter to help improve indoor air quality

"Most homeowners don't realize how quickly indoor air quality can decline once the AC starts running nonstop," said a senior HVAC expert, Josh Geltz, Operations Manager with Frank Gay Services." In Central Florida, cooling your home is also how you manage humidity, airflow, and filtration all at once. Even small oversights like delaying a filter change can impact comfort, energy efficiency, and the air your family breathes."

How to Improve Indoor Air Quality in Florida Homes

Change air filters regularly



Air filters act as the lungs of your HVAC system. During peak cooling months, replacing filters every 30–60 days helps reduce dust, allergens and system strain. This is one of the fastest, most cost-effective ways to improve indoor air quality.



Schedule seasonal HVAC maintenance



Routine tune-ups ensure your system is circulating air efficiently and not spreading contaminants. Working with a trusted home service provider, especially one that is BBB accredited and employs licensed and certified technicians, helps ensure the job is done right. Homeowners should prioritize providers who offer clear service timelines and documented system checks.



Keep humidity in check



High humidity can fuel microbial growth indoors. A properly calibrated HVAC system or a whole-home dehumidifier can keep levels in the ideal 30–50% range. The Florida Department of Health notes that high indoor humidity can contribute to mold and respiratory irritation if left unmanaged.



Upgrade filtration when needed



Households with pets, allergies, or respiratory concerns may benefit from higher-efficiency filters or add-ons like air purifiers or UV systems. Ask an HVAC professional about which solutions are appropriate for your specific home; not every upgrade is necessary.



Don't ignore airflow issues



Uneven cooling, musty odors, or excess dust can signal ductwork or ventilation problems. Addressing these early can prevent larger system inefficiencies and costly repairs over time. In many cases, airflow issues stem from high-efficiency HVAC systems being installed with ductwork that isn't properly designed to support the required airflow. Ensuring ductwork is not only clean and intact, but also correctly sized and configured for the system, is critical to avoiding performance issues after installation.

What to Look for in the Best HVAC Company Near You

For homeowners searching for "best HVAC company near me," not all providers offer the same experience. Online reviews, certifications, and service guarantees can help separate reputable providers from high-pressure sales operations. Transparency and trust should be baseline expectations, not bonuses. Look for companies that prioritize:

Price transparency with clear, upfront estimates

No hidden fees or surprise add-ons

No-pressure sales approaches focused on education, not upselling

A strong workmanship guarantee backing every service

"Homeowners today are doing their research, and they should," Geltz added. "You want a partner who explains your options clearly, stands behind their work, and respects your time and budget. That's what builds long-term trust in a home service provider."

A Seasonal Reminder with Year-Round Impact

Clean Air Month serves as a timely checkpoint, but maintaining indoor air quality is a year-round commitment, especially in climates like Florida, where HVAC systems rarely get a break. Regular maintenance, informed decision-making, and working experienced professionals can help homeowners avoid costly repairs while improving everyday comfort. With a proactive approach and the right support, homeowners can create healthier, more comfortable living environments without unnecessary complexity.

About Frank Gay Services

Frank Gay Services – Air Conditioning, Electrical, Plumbing & Drains, is a full-service home services provider founded in 1976. Serving Central Florida from Daytona Beach to St. Petersburg, the company delivers HVAC, plumbing, and electrical services for residential and commercial customers. With licensed and certified technicians, 24/7 emergency availability, and a large service fleet, Frank Gay Services is known for reliable service, transparent pricing, and a commitment to quality workmanship, helping homeowners and businesses maintain safe and comfortable environments year-round. Fast, Reliable, and Always There — That's the Frank Gay Way. Central Florida's Top Choice for Home Services. For more information, please visit https://frankgayservices.com/

SOURCE Frank Gay Services