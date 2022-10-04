Breathe Flow - the new Apple Watch health test is first to give users smartwatch health data ownership with NFTs*

'Breathtaking' app to visualize respiration-, pulse- and health.

It helps users reduce stress by improving their breathing habits. The health analysis can be used as early warning for various health conditions.

The first app to give digital health data ownership with NFTs for Apple's watch. This web3 feature enables users to earn income and rewards.

Free for Apple- and Withings ECG watches.

CAMBRIDGE, England, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Health AI company Vagus.co has launched 'Breathe Flow', which has a unique 30-seconds health test and data NFT creation. The primary goal is to help users improve their breathing- and lifestyle habits to reduce stress and give early warning for health issues. It is the first app to provide a web3 platform where users own their smartwatch data with an NFT. Users can earn income either by selling the V-NFT outright or by receiving rewards.

Health monitoring: The VAGUS® breathing & pulse test

The test enables very precise breathing-based health analysis. It shows how the user is breathing and how the heart is responding to each breath. The science is based on eight years of research by the team. The app is differernt from existing 'breathing' apps since it shows how the user is breathing 'for real'.

Financially rewarding: The Vagus NFT (V-NFT) for users to own and sell data

When using Breathe Flow, users create (mint) one new data V-NFT for each 10 days of VAGUS® tests. The block chained V-NFT is a smart contract to prove ownership. Public trading with V-NFTs will begin when 10000 V-NFTs have been created by Breathe Flow users.

Massive market, massive data

Apple Watch has sold more than 80 million ECG enabled smartwatches and had 36% global market share during the Q1 2022. The smartwatch market segment is growing 13% YoY (Counterpoint Research).

Vagus Health Ltd is a Cambridge (UK) based Health AI company founded in 2017 and employs a team from Finland, Sweden, and the UK. More info on: www.vagus.co and www.vagusnft.com

