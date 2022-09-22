Breathe For Change and Noggin Launch Yoga Friends Series to Support Student Wellbeing and Learning

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Breathe For Change , the leading certifier of educators as experts in social-emotional learning, mindfulness, wellness, and yoga, has partnered with Noggin, Nickelodeon's interactive learning platform, to co-create Yoga Friends, a series that pairs popular Noggin characters alongside educators to introduce kids to yoga and mindfulness practices.

"Student well-being is a top concern for parents and educators across the country following the devastating impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. We are excited to partner with the team at Noggin to produce a series that brings together recognizable characters and research-backed practices that promote student well-being," said Ilana Nankin, Ph.D., Founder and CEO of Breathe For Change.

Yoga Friends will help young learners build gross motor skills by working on balance, strength, flexibility, and endurance while promoting self-care through mindfulness strategies. With each episode of Yoga Friends, students will practice breathing exercises and fun, creative poses with host Stephanie and sidekicks Skye (Paw Patrol), Gil (Bubble Guppies), and Santatio (Santiago of the Seas).

The current set of Yoga Friends features six eleven-minute classes.

Farm Friends Yoga with Skye!

Rock N Roll Yoga with Lorelai!

Mountain Yoga with Gil!

Paw Patrol Yoga with Skye!

Ocean Yoga with Lorelai!

Space Yoga with Gil!

The current set of Yoga Friends also includes seven short episodes that explore different facets of yoga along with short yoga moves entitled "Yoga on the Go-ga"

Short Activity Videos:

5 Senses Countdown!

Happy Hands Yoga

DIY Peace Potion!

Bite-size yoga classes starring Yoga Friends host Stephanie and Breathe 4 Change instructor Trinidad Ramkissoon.

Best Friends Yoga!

Night-time Yoga

Butterfly Yoga!

Jungle Yoga!

"Learning mindfulness and new exercise skills are an important part of wellbeing for every young child," said Michael H. Levine, Ph.D., Noggin's Senior Vice President for Learning and Impact. We are pleased to partner with Breathe For Change to create Yoga Friends, a key part of Noggin's new connected learning approach, where kids learn new skills and knowledge on our platform that they can demonstrate in the real world."

Designed for kids aged 2 to 7, Noggin is Nickelodeon's personalized, interactive learning platform developed by education experts and starring kids' favorite Nick Jr. characters. Kids learn important skills for school and life as they play on Noggin. Backed by research, Noggin's specialized educational approach is designed to build children's math, literacy, and wellness skills while developing their curiosity and social and emotional learning (SEL).

Breathe For Change is one of the fastest growing programs to support teacher well-being, and runs the world's only 200-hour Wellness, SEL, and Yoga Teacher Training that's specifically for educators and community leaders who deeply care about using wellness as a vehicle for healing and social change. Breathe For Change alumni reach two million students each year.

About Breathe For Change

Breathe For Change is an equity-driven organization deeply committed to using wellness and social-emotional learning as vehicles for learning and healing. The organization was founded by Dr. Ilana Nankin, whose teaching experience and dissertation research revealed the critical connection between teacher well-being and effective teaching. Her findings inspired her to start the Breathe For Change movement in 2015. Since then, Breathe For Change has trained and certified 10,000 educators as Social-Emotional Learning Facilitators and Yoga Teachers through their 200-hour professional development training, and continues to partner with schools, districts, and organizations throughout the country to enhance educator and student well-being.

About Noggin

Designed for kids aged 2 to 7, Noggin is Nickelodeon's personalized, interactive learning platform developed by education experts and starring your child's favorite Nick Jr. characters. Kids learn important skills for school and life as they play on Noggin – engaging with an ever-expanding library of books, learning games, activities, exclusive shorts, plus 1,000+ ad-free episodes of popular series, like PAW Patrol, Peppa Pig, and Blue's Clues & You! Backed by research, Noggin's specialized educational approach is designed to build your child's math, literacy, and wellness skills while developing their curiosity and social and emotional learning. Inspire your kids to learn, explore, and grow with Noggin! Join Noggin today by downloading the app or subscribe at www.noggin.com.

SOURCE Breathe For Change