breathe with b launches 'Headspace for Hardware'

The b device plans to ship with LED lights, Bluetooth connectivity, a pressure sensor and other hardware components that allow users to see their breathing data and practice mindful breathing exercises whenever and wherever they'd like. This unique combination of hardware and software allows b to guide users to become more mindful and focused within just a few minutes. "We analyze users breathing data and suggest specific routines to help improve their breathing habits, which in turn helps improve their lives," says Eric Chesbrough, the company's Founder and Software Engineer, who came up with the concept for the device while mindlessly breathing in and out of a pen cap at work.

Mindfulness has been shown to improve concentration, encourage a healthier lifestyle and increase happiness. As breathe with b's founder states in their newly crowdfunding campaign video, "We take over 22,000 breaths every single day, yet we do it so subconsciously sometimes we forget what's right under our nose — a powerful stress reliever programmed in each and every one of us." He goes on to tell us, "every moment is one to cherish and engage with, there's beauty right in front of us, every second, we just have to be present enough to notice."

Eric and the breathe with b team are not alone in their quest. The device is coming to market at a time when many respected product designers and thought leaders are calling for an Urge for Mindfulness.

