Breathing Battery Market to Reach $46.6 Million, Globally, by 2032 at 10.7% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Breathing batteries have a high energy density, they can store a significant amount of energy relative to their weight. This makes them attractive for applications where lightweight and compact energy storage is crucial, such as electric vehicles, portable electronics, and aerospace. This factor is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

PORTLAND, Ore., July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Breathing Battery Market By Type (Lithium-air Battery, Aluminum Air Battery, Zinc-air Battery, Calcium Air Battery, and Others), By End-use Industry (Automotive, Manufacturing, Defense, Utility Energy Storage, Consumer Electronics, and Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA): Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast, 2023-2032." According to the report, the breathing battery industry was valued at $17.1 million in 2022 and is estimated to reach $46.6 million by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.7% from 2023 to 2032.

Request PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/111436

Prime Determinants of Growth:

Breathing batteries have a high energy density, they can store a significant amount of energy relative to their weight. This makes them attractive for applications where lightweight and compact energy storage is crucial, such as electric vehicles, portable electronics, and aerospace. This factor is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. However, the limited energy density of breathing batteries limits market growth. On the other hand, the increase in demand for breathing batteries in energy storage will create lucrative opportunities for market growth in the coming years.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $17.1 Million Market Size in 2032 $46.6 Million CAGR 10.7 % No. of Pages in Report 180 Segments Covered Battery Type, End-use Industry, and Region Drivers Increase in demand and huge potential for breathing battery in electric vehicles Low cost of breathing battery Opportunities Increase in demand for breathing batteries in energy storage Restraints Limited energy density of breathing batteries

The lithium air battery segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period-

Based on battery type, the lithium air battery segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to nearly half of the global breathing battery market revenue, and is expected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. The same segment would also cite the highest CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period. This is due to lithium-air batteries having the potential to offer significantly higher energy density compared to conventional lithium-ion batteries. This means they can store more energy per unit weight or volume, which is highly desirable for applications that require long-lasting power or need to reduce the weight of the energy storage system.

Procure Complete Report (180 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/breathing-battery-market

The automotive segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period-

On the basis of end-use industry, the automotive segment dominated the largest market share in 2022, contributing to more than one-third of the global breathing battery market revenue, and it is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The same segment would also display the highest CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period. Due to their ability to breathe, batteries are often considered more environmentally friendly compared to traditional internal combustion engines. They produce zero direct emissions during operation and have the potential for improved sustainability if the metal can be recycled efficiently.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2032-

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than half of the global breathing battery market, and it is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2032. The same region registered the highest CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the Asia-Pacific region, particularly China, which is a significant market for electric vehicles. Metal-air batteries, with their high energy density and potential for longer driving ranges, are being explored as a promising alternative to traditional lithium-ion batteries. The demand for EVs in the region could drive the growth of metal-air battery development and adoption.

For Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/breathing-battery-market/purchase-options

Leading Market Players: -

Energizer

GP Industrial

Zinc8 Energy Solutions Inc

POLY PLUS

Duracell

Phinergy

Lithium Air Industries

IBM

Ev Dynamics (Holdings) Limited

Renata SA

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global breathing battery market. These players have adopted different strategies, such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others, to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolios, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Trending Reports in Battery Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount):

Lithium Air Battery Market: Global Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

Thin Film Battery Market: Global Insight and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

Dual-ion batteries Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2031

Biobatteries Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2030-2040

Fibre Batteries Market: Global Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

About us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact us:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/energy-and-power

Follow Us on | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research