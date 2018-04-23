Breathing Circuits Market: Hospitals to Dominate the Global Market in Terms of Revenue: Global Industry Analysis (2012 - 2016) and Opportunity Assessment (2017 - 2022)

LONDON, April 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Breathing Circuits Market: Overview

The global breathing circuits market is expected to witness a sluggish growth attributed to complex functioning of the devices. As the breathing circuit devices are equipped with unidirectional valves, patients resist breathing through the breathing circuit devices.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5261976



Moreover, increasing absorption of carbon di oxide is expected to impact adoption of the breathing circuit devices in the global market. However, growing prevalence of diseases such as asthma and bronchial cancer continues to contribute towards growth of the global breathing circuits market.



The report offers in-depth insight on the important aspects of the global breathing circuits market and provides information on the growth patterns, important segments, factors fuelling growth of the global market and competitive landscape.



Global Breathing Circuits Market: Dynamics

Growth of the global breathing circuits market is mainly bound to various macro-economic and micro-economic factors. The report reveals that the global breathing circuits market is mainly driven by the growing prevalence of diseases such as asthma, bronchial cancer and chronic coughing. A recent report by CDC reveals that 18.4 million and 7.6% of the adults that fall in the age bracket of 18 years and above are suffering from asthma.



Growing prevalence of breathing disorders such as asthma has led to an upsurge in demand for deep breathing. As the breathing circuits are equipped with innovative tubes, face masks and heat along with moisture filters, adoption of the breathing circuits is likely to remain positive.



The breathing circuits are also increasingly used for delivering drugs in the emergency cases in the healthcare industry. With the increasing number of emergency cases, sales of the breathing circuit devices will continue to rev up in the global market.



Surge in demand for providing drug inhalation to the infants, children and old aged people during the emergency cases will continue to impact growth of the global breathing circuits market positively. However, complicated operating of the breathing devices and unidirectional valves can lead to resistance to breath among patients. Bound to these factors, the global breathing circuits market is expected to witness inhibiting growth.



Global Breathing Circuits Market: Segmentation

The global breathing circuits market is segmented on the basis of product type, end users, application and regions. Based on the product type, the global market is segmented as open breathing circuits, semi open breathing circuits and closed breathing circuits.



On the basis of end users, the global market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, home care settings and clinics. By application, the global market is segmented as anesthesia, respiratory dysfunction and other applications. Based on region, the global market is segmented as North America, Latin America, Europe, Japan, APEJ and MEA.



Global Breathing Circuits Market: Competition

Key players operating in the global breathing circuits market are Altera Corp., Ambu A/S, C. R. Bard, Inc., Beijing Aeonmed Co., Ltd., Armstrong Medical Industries, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Bio-Med Devices, Smiths Group plc, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited, Teleflex Incorporated, Flexicare Medical Ltd. and General Electric Company.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5261976



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/breathing-circuits-market-hospitals-to-dominate-the-global-market-in-terms-of-revenue-global-industry-analysis-2012---2016-and-opportunity-assessment-2017---2022-300634430.html