Breathing Circuits Market Size to Surpass USD 524.0 million 2031s, at a CAGR 3.8% | Says Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Regulatory compliance and cost-effective solutions to drive breathing circuits demand.

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The breathing circuits industry was worth US$ 439.4 million in 2021. By the end of 2031, it is projected to generate revenues of US$ 524.0 million with a CAGR of 3.8%. Anesthesia devices are closely related to breathing circuits. Anesthesia equipment, including breathing circuits, is expected to grow in demand, particularly in emerging economies.

Technology improves breathing circuits to enhance patient comfort, reduce infection rates, and increase efficiency. As integrated features have gained popularity in recent years, such as heat transfer, moisture transfer, and virus and bacteria filtration, they have become more prevalent.

Breathing circuits with advanced filtration systems are becoming increasingly popular in healthcare because of infection control and prevention. Surgical procedures are expected to increase due to aging populations and chronic diseases becoming more prevalent. Due to their integral role in anesthesia delivery systems used in surgery, breathing circuits are likely to be in demand.

Regulation of medical devices and adherence to guidelines remained key factors driving the market. Competitive advantages were likely to accrue to companies that could demonstrate compliance with these standards. Cost-effective solutions with quality are becoming increasingly popular among healthcare providers. Manufacturers developed a more affordable option for breathing circuits in response.

Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022-2031 Base Year 2017–2020 Size in 2021 439.4 Mn Forecast (Value) in 2031 US$ 524.0 Mn Growth Rate (CAGR) 3.8 % No. of Pages 230 Pages Segments covered Type, Application, End-user

Key Findings of Market Report

Anesthesia is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Hospitals are expected to maintain their leading position during the forecast period.

Globally, North America holds the largest share of the market during the forecast period.

holds the largest share of the market during the forecast period. Healthcare infrastructure improvement in emerging markets such as China and India was the largest market in the Asia Pacific .

and was the largest market in the . Depending on the application, Anesthesia is expected to be a primary driver of breathing circuit demand.

Global Breathing Circuits Market: Growth Drivers

A breathing circuit is essential in administering anesthesia to patients and ventilating them, particularly in medical devices. Medical interventions and surgical procedures are rising worldwide, increasing the need for anesthesia services and breathing circuits.

Anesthesia and respiratory support are often needed by aging populations who require medical interventions and surgeries. As a result, the breathing circuits market is experiencing growth.

Technologies that improve breathing circuit efficiency and safety can contribute to market growth. The public will likely respond favorably to innovations that make patients safer, reduce infection risks, and make it easier to use medical procedures.

COPD and asthma are two respiratory diseases rising worldwide for years. As a result, hospitals and home care settings need breathing circuits to support respiratory support. Patient safety and infection control have become increasingly important, prompting the need for breathing circuits designed to minimize cross-contamination risks.

Healthcare infrastructure expansion will increase demand for respiratory support equipment, including breathing circuits. Medical device safety and quality regulations and initiatives can set standards and guidelines for the market by ensuring the safety and quality of medical devices.

Throughout history, respiratory care has been highlighted by events like the COVID-19 pandemic. Pandemic awareness has increased the market for breathing circuits due to the need for robust respiratory support systems.

Global Breathing Circuits Market: Regional Landscape

North America holds a significant share of the breathing circuit market. Breathing circuits are also employed in various medical equipment and respiratory support devices, which drives demand in North America.

Breathing circuits are in high demand in North America, especially in the United States, primarily because of COPD prevalence, the growth of the anesthetic breathing circuit market, and their use in medical equipment and respiratory support devices.

Medical procedures and surgeries require breathing circuits for anesthesia administration. The demand for associated medical equipment, including breathing circuits, increases as surgical procedures and medical interventions increase.

Global Breathing Circuits Market: Key Players

Many domestic and international players are present in this industry, which is fragmented locally and internationally. Among the notable strategies key players adopt are the expansion of product portfolios and mergers and acquisitions.

Ambu Inc.

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

ARMSTRONG MEDICAL

Deluxe Scientific Surgico Pvt Ltd (DESCO INDIA )

) Becton, Dickinson, and Company

Bio-Med Devices

ICU Medical, Inc

Guangdong Pigeon Medical Apparatus Co., Ltd.

VYAIRE MEDICAL, INC

RWD Life Science Co., LTD

BQ PLUS MEDICAL CO., LTD

Ningbo Xinwell Medical Technology Co., LTD.

Plasti-med

Cathwide Medical Co., Ltd.

Excellentcare Medical Ltd.

WilMarc, LLC.

Hangzhou Formed Medical Devices Co., Ltd

Key Developments

In March 2023, Darvall developed the Stinger Ultra veterinary anesthesia machine to modernize anesthesia in veterinary surgery. The new machine can use low-flow anesthesia to handle animals weighing between 2 and 80 kilograms. It uses lower flow rates of fresh gas than traditional anesthetic techniques without putting team members at risk from high levels of oxygen or local anesthesia agents that would otherwise be released.

Global Breathing Circuits Market: Segmentation

By Type Open Breathing Circuits Semi-open Breathing Circuits Semi-closed Breathing Circuits Closed Breathing Circuits

By Application Anesthesia Respiratory Dysfunction Others

By End-user Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers Clinics Others

By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



