Breathing Joy Into Inhaler Use for Kids: Elijah-Alavi Foundation Launches HappyHalers

Fun, functional 3D-printable snap-on inhaler cases are now available for free download to print from your home, school, or public library

NEW YORK, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Every year, over 500,000 kids in the US are rushed to the emergency room because of asthma. While rescue inhalers can prevent attacks from becoming life-threatening, many kids aren't using them like they should. Because kids with asthma often feel self-conscious or embarrassed to use their inhalers in public, they are ending up in the emergency room all too often. In fact, the Global Initiative for Asthma's 2023 main report revealed stigmatization as one of the top reasons people choose not to use their inhalers.

HappyHalers

The Elijah-Alavi Foundation joined forces with The Purpose Group to create HappyHalers—fun, 3D-printed inhaler covers designed to turn life-saving asthma treatment into something more enjoyable, engaging, and interactive. HappyHalers 3D-printable files are available to download free of charge. For any child who does not have access to a 3D printer, the Elijah-Alavi Foundation has partnered with Stache3D to help print the covers at cost using food-safe materials.

"No child should ever feel embarrassed by their asthma," said Thomas Silvera, founder of the Elijah-Alavi Foundation.

"Having asthma shouldn't be hidden. It should be shared," echoed Dina Hawthorne, co-founder of the Elijah-Alavi Foundation. "It's a serious condition, but with the right tools and education, it can be managed."

Currently, HappyHalers are available as a rocket ship, building-block, princess, unicorn, and T-rex cover designs. HappyHalers are designed to go around a standard actuator, so they never change the function of an inhaler. They only make it look more fun and less scary for the child (and even their friends).

"We hope this collection helps children with asthma proactively manage their condition with their own personal style," said Dina Peck, Chief Creative Officer of The Purpose Group. "As an asthmatic, and a mom of an asthmatic, there remains stigma associated with the condition. HappyHalers can make kids with asthma feel cool instead of different," she said.

For more information about HappyHalers or to print one of your own, please visit www.HappyHalers.com

For more information on the Elijah-Alavi Foundation and how they are pioneering urgent allergy safety measures in childcare, please visit https://www.elijahalavifoundation.org/

About the Elijah-Alavi Foundation

The Elijah-Alavi Foundation is a non-profit organization established in loving memory of Thomas Silvera and Dina Hawthorne's son, Elijah-Alavi. It is committed to providing nationwide access to inclusive and equitable resources for food allergy and asthma management in childcare, daycare, and school settings. The foundation transcends socioeconomic, cultural, and class boundaries to ensure that every child is safe and supported. As a leading advocate in the fight against food allergies and asthma, the Elijah-Alavi Foundation delivers accredited food allergy training to educators, childcare professionals, and businesses emphasizing the importance of proper care and management for those living with these conditions.

About OHG's Purpose Group

OHG's Purpose Group believes all great brands are built on purpose. The Purpose Group is comprised of Patients & Purpose, Science & Purpose, and CDMNY and is an expanding group of agencies that are part of Omnicom Health Group (www.omnicomhealthgroup.com)—a global collective of communications companies with more than 5,000 dedicated healthcare communications specialists. OHG provides marketing services to the health and life-science industries and is powered by Omni Health, the first and only end-to-end data platform designed for the specific requirements of healthcare clients.

