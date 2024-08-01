Breathtaking Views and Endless Possibilities Surround this North Table Mountain Residence Listed at $3.75M

Upon entering the residence, visitors are greeted by a spacious layout adorned with custom stone, millwork and a massive western red cedar that stretches from the lower and upper levels, encircled by a custom spiral staircase. Details such as multiple Kiva fireplaces, a hidden office space, dog wash, custom steam shower and remarkable lower-level casita illuminate the care taken to craft a place of comfort and belonging, while highlighting the artistry of the surrounding landscape.

"It is so rare to find a home that offers everything that 17534 West 53rd Drive does," says Sarah LaBram of milehimodern, co-listing broker for the residence. "The home is welcoming, beautiful and distinct with a private, stunningly gorgeous location that allows residents to entertain, house horses, garden and recreate — all while being just minutes from Downtown Golden or Denver."

Nestled in a community free of HOA/covenant restrictions, 17534 West 53rd Drive and its surrounding expanse is built for the freedom of enjoyment. Every finish was meticulously chosen so that the exterior of the home blends with North Table Mountain's beauty, rather than juxtapose it. A full barn with three indoor/outdoor stalls, a hot water source and separate office space offers an equestrian sanctuary and workshop space for car or reactional vehicle enthusiasts. Additionally equipped with a round pen, 4+ car pass-through garage ideal for large vehicles, and a fenced 20x40 raised garden with irrigation, this self-sustaining haven has served as a venue for special events with an abundance of indoor, carport and outdoor parking available.

"When the current owners purchased the land for this residence, they knew they had come upon something special," notes Ben Clark, co-listing broker. "The residence honors its surroundings with a comforting synergy that must be experienced to understand."

This coveted location affords proximity to 1,800+ serene acres of Jefferson County open space, historic Golden, Downtown Denver and I-70. To learn more about this resplendent four-bedroom, four-bathroom residence or to schedule a private tour, contact Sarah LaBram and Ben Clark at [email protected].

about milehimodern //

milehimodern (mhm) is Colorado's premier real estate brokerage focused on the artistry of living. We believe in connection first; that every home has a soul-filled story to tell. Our purpose is to bring this story to light by discovering the artistic sizzle, the iconic value, the extraordinary architecture or simply the narrative of a beautiful life lived in each property. We are bringing an artful experience to real estate, energizing one soul at a time. To learn more about our real estate services, please visit mhmhomes.com.

SOURCE milehimodern