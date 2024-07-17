Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory School Enhances Learning Environment with BrainLit's Biocentric Lighting System

NEW YORK, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BrainLit is delighted to announce the installation of its Biocentric lighting system at Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory School. This initiative, completed in collaboration with Hagerman, positions Brebeuf Jesuit as a leader in adopting innovative technologies to enhance educational environments.

This installation is part of an ongoing effort by BrainLit and Hagerman to introduce Biocentric lighting to a variety of environments, including educational institutions, corporate offices, and healthcare facilities.

Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory School is the first high school in Indiana to implement Biocentric lighting, a system designed to replicate natural light patterns and improve the well-being and academic performance of students and staff. The installation, set to be completed by August, will revolutionize the school's lighting environment, providing numerous benefits supported by scientific research.

"Brebeuf Jesuit believes in the care of the whole person, and mental health and wellness is a key part of that focus," said JD Ferries-Rowe, VP for Campus Operations at Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory School. "The Biocentric lighting in our Tim Boldt Lounge and our Formation Room helps create an environment that supports overall well-being and contributes to academic excellence."

Traditional school lighting often fails to support the circadian rhythms essential for good sleep and cognitive function. BrainLit's Biocentric lighting system addresses this by mimicking the natural light cycle, which helps regulate sleep patterns, reduces stress, and improves mood and alertness. Studies have demonstrated that students exposed to blue-enriched light perform better academically and experience fewer sleep disturbances.

Jeff Hagerman, Chairman of Hagerman, shared his excitement about the collaboration, stating, "Partnering with BrainLit and Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory School on this project will provide spaces to enhance the learning environment. Biocentric lighting is a transformative technology that we believe will become standard in educational settings."

This installation is part of an ongoing effort by BrainLit and Hagerman to introduce Biocentric lighting to a variety of environments, including educational institutions, corporate offices, and healthcare facilities. The partnership aims to showcase the versatility and benefits of this advanced lighting technology.

Kyle Harris, CEO of BrainLit, emphasized the broader impact of the partnership, saying, "Our collaboration with Hagerman is enabling us to reach new heights in creating environments that enhance well-being and performance. The installation at Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory School is a prime example of how Biocentric lighting can benefit diverse settings."

The successful implementation of this system at Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory School sets a new standard for high schools in Indiana and beyond, demonstrating the significant passive advantages of adopting Biocentric lighting solutions.

For more information about BrainLit and its Biocentric lighting solutions, please visit BrainLit's website.

About BrainLit

Founded in 2012 by Tord Wingren, one of the inventors of Bluetooth technology, BrainLit is dedicated to improving life under artificial light. The company has pioneered the development of Biocentric lighting—a technology that simulates natural daylight indoors to enhance health, well-being, and performance. Today, more than 35,000 individuals across various sectors experience the benefits of BrainLit's environments daily.

About Hagerman

Hagerman, founded in 1908, is a family-owned construction company headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana. With a rich history spanning over a century, Hagerman has built a reputation for excellence and innovation in the construction industry. The company specializes in a wide range of services, including general contracting, construction management, and design-build projects. Hagerman is committed to delivering high-quality projects that meet the unique needs of their clients, with a focus on sustainability, safety, and community engagement. Through its collaborative approach and dedication to customer satisfaction, Hagerman has become a trusted partner for educational institutions, healthcare facilities, commercial developments, and more.

About Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory School

Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory School, located in Indianapolis, Indiana, is a private, Catholic high school founded in 1962. Guided by the Jesuit tradition of education, Brebeuf Jesuit is dedicated to the formation of the whole person—mind, body, and spirit. The school offers a rigorous academic curriculum, a strong emphasis on social justice, and a commitment to community service. With a diverse and inclusive student body, Brebeuf Jesuit fosters an environment where students are encouraged to grow intellectually, morally, and spiritually. The school's mission is to prepare students for lives of leadership and service, rooted in the values of compassion, integrity, and excellence.

SOURCE BrainLit North America Inc