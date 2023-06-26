Breck Partners Announces Acquisition of Alloy Wheel Repair Specialists

DALLAS, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Breck Partners, LLC ("Breck"), a Dallas-based private equity firm, announced today that it has partnered with Rob Wheeley and management to make a significant equity investment in Alloy Wheel Repair Specialists ("AWRS" or the "Company"). Headquartered in Norcross, GA, with operations covering 46 states through 12 corporate markets and 85 franchise locations, AWRS is the leading provider of light vehicle alloy wheel repair, remanufacturing, and wholesale services.

Brian Steinbrueck, Partner at Breck Partners, commented "Rob and the leadership team at AWRS have done an exceptional job building a team and business that provide a tremendous amount of value to their customers. We are excited to partner with them to continue building on a service-oriented culture and strong operating foundation to further expand the Company's reach and the impact of its services."

"The Breck team is the ideal partner for us as we embark on the next phase of our growth," commented Rob Wheeley, CEO of AWRS. "They immediately recognized the strength of our team and the uniqueness of our capabilities and are fully aligned to support our employees, franchisees, operations, and strategy to continue providing world-class wheel repair and remanufacturing service to our customers. The new partnership with Breck is the culmination of a seven-year journey and we see a very bright future for AWRS. We look forward to an exceptional relationship with Breck Partners as AWRS soars to the next level."

"AWRS is a compelling situation for Breck - a strong, customer-focused, deeply invested team who leads a very well positioned business in attractive markets," said Brad Brenneman, Partner at Breck Partners. "We are honored to partner with Rob and the AWRS team and look forward to supporting AWRS's growth."

About Alloy Wheel Repair Specialists

AWRS is the leading provider of aluminum alloy wheel repair and remanufacturing services operating through 12 company owned markets and 85 franchise locations. AWRS primarily serves dealerships, collision repair shops, insurance companies and vehicle owners who seek top quality alloy wheel repairs through a high-touch service model. AWRS operates through its fleet of on-site mobile repair units and its network of wheel remanufacturing shops. Both channels produce OEM-quality products with a catalog spanning thousands of colors and finishes. Visit www.awrswheelrepair.com to learn more.

About Breck Partners

Breck Partners is a Dallas-based private equity firm that makes control equity investments in "story" situations in industrial markets where a business is performing below its potential, is in an out-of-favor industry, has an incomplete management team, or is undergoing a complex situation such as a carve-out. Breck focuses on platforms with revenues of $50 to $250 million and enterprise values of $25 to $100+ million. For additional information, visit www.breckpartners.com or email [email protected].

