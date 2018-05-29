Breckenridge Announces passing of its founder, Laurence D. (Larry) Runsdorf

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Breckenridge Pharmaceutical, Inc. announced with great sadness, the passing of its founder Larry Runsdorf. Mr. Runsdorf founded the company in 1983. He served as its president, up to and after the sale to Esteve Pharmaceuticals, S.A., until his retirement in 2014. He was an acting board member until earlier this year. He will be missed by his extended Breckenridge family and by countless industry friends. "He was a friend and mentor for many of us, and he will be missed dearly," said Larry Lapila, Breckenridge's current president.
About Breckenridge:
Breckenridge Pharmaceutical, Inc. is a privately-held own-label distributor that performs pharmaceutical marketing, research and development, as well as marketing and distribution in the U.S. The company was founded in 1983 and markets a broad range of generic prescription products in many therapeutic categories. The Breckenridge label is recognized by wholesalers, distributors, chains, and managed care accounts, as well as retail pharmacies nationwide. The company markets over 70 products in a variety of dosage forms including: tablets, capsules, soft gel capsules, liquids, suspensions, ophthalmics, nasal sprays, powders and injectable products. www.bpirx.com
