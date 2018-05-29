Breckenridge Announces passing of its founder, Laurence D. (Larry) Runsdorf

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Breckenridge Pharmaceutical, Inc. announced with great sadness, the passing of its founder Larry Runsdorf. Mr. Runsdorf founded the company in 1983. He served as its president, up to and after the sale to Esteve Pharmaceuticals, S.A., until his retirement in 2014. He was an acting board member until earlier this year. He will be missed by his extended Breckenridge family and by countless industry friends. "He was a friend and mentor for many of us, and he will be missed dearly," said Larry Lapila, Breckenridge's current president.