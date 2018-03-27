Breckenridge Pharmaceutical, Inc. Announces Final Approval of its ANDA Entecavir tablets (Baraclude®)

Entecavir tablets (Baraclude®) are a Hepatitis B virus nucleoside analog reverse transciptase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection in adults and children at least 2 year of age. Baraclude® generated combined annual sales of $95.9M, according to MAT January 2018 IQVIA sales data.

About Breckenridge:

Breckenridge Pharmaceutical, Inc. is a privately-held own-label distributor that performs pharmaceutical marketing, research and development, as well as marketing and distribution in the U.S. The company was founded in 1983 and markets a broad range of generic prescription products in many therapeutic categories. The Breckenridge label is recognized by wholesalers, distributors, chains, and managed care accounts, as well as retail pharmacies nationwide. The company markets over 70 products in a variety of dosage forms including: tablets, capsules, soft gel capsules, liquids, suspensions, ophthalmics, nasal sprays, powders and injectable products. www.bpirx.com

About Welding GmbH & Co. KG:

Welding is a privately owned company, headquartered in Hamburg, Germany, with a subsidiary in Lyon, France.

Founded in 1955, Welding tackles the challenges of the global pharma market with fully compliant and comprehensive development solutions for the pharmaceutical industry, including, but not limited to API sourcing, formulation development, registration, regulatory affairs, licensing, launch and supply chain management.

In addition, Welding understands the important role and responsibility that we have as a premier partner in global marketing, sourcing and distribution of active pharmaceutical ingredients. www.welding.eu

