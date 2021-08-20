Breckenridge Pharmaceutical, Inc. Announces Launch of Norepinephrine Bitartrate Injection, USP (generic for Levophed®)
Aug 20, 2021, 10:09 ET
BERLIN, Conn., Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Breckenridge Pharmaceutical, Inc. announces today that it has launched Norepinephrine Bitartrate Injection, USP (generic for Levophed®), manufactured by Rafarm S.A. Breckenridge will market the product in its own label and offer 4 mg/4 mL (1 mg /mL) strength in cartons of 10 vials. According to industry sales data, Levophed and its generics had annual sales of $65 million during the twelve months ending June 2021. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration previously granted final approval of this product's Abbreviated New Drug Application.
About Breckenridge:
Breckenridge Pharmaceutical, Inc., a subsidiary of Towa Pharmaceutical (Osaka, Japan), partners with manufacturers nationwide and around the world to bring quality, cost-effective generic pharmaceuticals to U.S. patients. With our dedication to customer service, on-time delivery, reliable supply and quality manufacturing, we improve the health and quality of life of the patients we and our customers serve.
