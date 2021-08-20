Breckenridge Pharmaceutical, Inc. Announces Launch of Norepinephrine Bitartrate Injection, USP (generic for Levophed®)

BERLIN, Conn., Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Breckenridge Pharmaceutical, Inc. announces today that it has launched Norepinephrine Bitartrate Injection, USP (generic for Levophed®), manufactured by Rafarm S.A. Breckenridge will market the product in its own label and offer 4 mg/4 mL (1 mg /mL) strength in cartons of 10 vials. According to industry sales data, Levophed and its generics had annual sales of $65 million during the twelve months ending June 2021. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration previously granted final approval of this product's Abbreviated New Drug Application.

About Breckenridge:

Breckenridge Pharmaceutical, Inc., a subsidiary of Towa Pharmaceutical (Osaka, Japan), partners with manufacturers nationwide and around the world to bring quality, cost-effective generic pharmaceuticals to U.S. patients. With our dedication to customer service, on-time delivery, reliable supply and quality manufacturing, we improve the health and quality of life of the patients we and our customers serve.

www.bpirx.com

For further information, please contact:

Breckenridge Pharmaceutical, Inc.

Robert Gasparino, Associate Vice President – Business Development

Tel: 860-828-8140

E-mail: [email protected]

*All brand names and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Breckenridge Pharmaceutical, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.bpirx.com

