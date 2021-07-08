Breckenridge Pharmaceutical, Inc. Announces Launch of Zolpidem Tartrate Extended-Release Tablets, USP (generic for Ambien® CR)

BERLIN, Conn., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Breckenridge Pharmaceutical, Inc. announced today that it has launched Zolpidem Tartrate Extended-Release Tablets, USP (generic for Ambien® CR), manufactured by Centaur Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd. Breckenridge will market the product in its own label and offer 6.25 mg and 12.5 mg strengths in bottles of 100. According to industry sales data, Ambien CR and its generics had annual sales of $42 million during the twelve months ending May 2021. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration previously granted final approval of this product's Abbreviated New Drug Application.

About Breckenridge:

Breckenridge Pharmaceutical, Inc., a subsidiary of Towa Pharmaceutical (Osaka, Japan), partners with manufacturers nationwide and around the world to bring quality, cost-effective generic pharmaceuticals to U.S. patients. With our dedication to customer service, on-time delivery, reliable supply and quality manufacturing, we improve the health and quality of life of the patients we and our customers serve.

www.bpirx.com

About Centaur:

Centaur Pharmaceuticals is India's 32nd largest pharmaceutical company by prescriptions. Centaur provides end to end pharmaceutical solutions and is India's largest manufacturer and exporter of psychotropic API. Centaur exports its finished formulations to over 100 countries. Centaur recently introduced Woxheal, an NCE, for the first time in the world, in India for Diabetic Foot Ulcer.

www.centaurpharma.com

