BREEDERS' CUP WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS SET NEW MARK FOR GLOBAL REACH WITH ENTRIES FROM 13 COUNTRIES

Contenders Bred in a Record 13 Countries Entered for Oct. 31-Nov. 1 Festival of Racing; Kentucky Derby Winner Sovereignty Headlines Blockbuster Renewal of the Longines Breeders' Cup Classic at Del Mar Thoroughbred Club

DEL MAR, Calif., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Contenders bred in a record 13 countries were entered Monday for the 42nd running of the Breeders' Cup World Championships Oct. 31-Nov. 1 at Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, underscoring the international festival's status as the ultimate global stage for Thoroughbred racing.

The 2025 World Championships will again feature 14 Grade 1 races and more than $34 million in purses and awards, bringing together the sport's top horses, owners, breeders, trainers, and jockeys on racing's biggest stage. Del Mar, "Where the Turf Meets the Surf" on the shores of the Pacific Ocean, will host the Breeders' Cup for the fourth time, on the heels of a record-setting edition in 2024 that achieved a new global wagering benchmark of $203.7 million.

Thirteen countries are represented (Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, France, Germany, Great Britain, Ireland, Japan, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and Uruguay) from five continents – Africa, Asia, Europe, North America and South America. There are 55 international contenders.

A total of 177 horses were entered in the World Championships, including seven previous Champions: Citizen Bull, Fierceness, Full Serrano (ARG), Rebel's Romance (IRE), Sierra Leone, Straight No Chaser, and White Abarrio. Fans can learn more about their favorite Breeders' Cup runners, including the official morning-line odds, via BreedersCup.com/Horses/Entries, which provides extensive statistics, race replays, news, photos, and more.

Sovereignty Leads Blockbuster Edition of Longines Breeders' Cup Classic

Godolphin homebred Sovereignty has been installed as the morning-line favorite at odds of 6-5 as he takes on older horses for the first time in the $7 million Longines Breeders' Cup Classic (G1). A field of 10, including the top three finishers from last year's running, will go forward in the marquee race of the World Championships.

A three-time Grade 1 winner this year, with victories in the Kentucky Derby (G1), Belmont Stakes (G1), and Travers Stakes (G1), Sovereignty is trained by Hall of Famer Bill Mott and will be ridden by Junior Alvarado from post 6.

Lined up to face the son of Into Mischief are Sierra Leone, Fierceness, and Forever Young (JPN), the 1-2-3 finishers from last year's Classic at Del Mar.

Sierra Leone (8-1) is attempting to join Tiznow (2000-2001) as the only repeat Classic winner. The son of Gun Runner is campaigned by trainer Chad Brown for Mrs. John Magnier, Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith, Westerberg, Brook T. Smith, and Peter M. Brant. Flavien Prat will ride from post 7.

Fierceness (4-1) – a son of City of Light bred by Repole Stable and raced by that entity, in partnership with Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith and Mrs. John Magnier – is seeking a second Championships victory to go with his 2023 score in the FanDuel Breeders' Cup Juvenile (G1) for trainer Todd Pletcher. John Velazquez has the mount from post 1.

Susumu Fujita's $15.7 million earner Forever Young (6-1), by Real Steel (JPN), will try to give Japan its third World Championships score and first Longines Breeders' Cup Classic victory. He is trained by Yoshito Yahagi and will be ridden by Ryusei Sakai from post 5.

Completing the field in post-position order are Baeza (post 2, 15-1), Nevada Beach (post 3, 20-1), Contrary Thinking (post 4, 50-1), Mindframe (post 8, 10-1), Journalism (post 9, 10-1), and Antiquarian (post 10, 15-1).

Talent Abounds Across the Board in World Championships

The World Championships kick off Oct. 31 with Future Stars Friday, which features five championship races for 2-year-olds, highlighted by the FanDuel Breeders' Cup Juvenile (G1). Trainers Bob Baffert and Todd Pletcher have combined to win the Juvenile nine times and will saddle the top morning-line choices. Pletcher has Spendthrift Farm's homebred Ted Noffey (4-5), by Into Mischief, and Baffert will send out Zedan Racing Stables Inc.'s Brant (5-2), a son of Gun Runner.

On Saturday, blockbuster action surrounds the Longines Breeders' Cup Classic. In the $5 million Longines Breeders' Cup Turf (G1), 5-2 second choice Rebel's Romance will bid for a third victory in the race for Godolphin, to accompany his 2022 win at Keeneland and his victory at Del Mar last year. Among the challengers to the son of Dubawi (IRE) is the brilliant 3-year-old Frankel (GB) filly Minnie Hauk (IRE), favored at 8-5, a three-time Group 1 winner and narrow runner-up finisher as the favorite in the recent Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe (G1).

Another son of Dubawi, Godolphin's Notable Speech (GB), is the 5-2 favorite for the $2 million FanDuel Breeders' Cup Mile (G1) on the turf, a race in which he finished third last year as the favorite.

Gezora (FR), a daughter of Almanzor (FR) and winner of the Group 1 Prix de Diane Longines (French Oaks), is the morning-line favorite at odds of 7-2 against a strong contingent for the $2 million Maker's Mark Filly & Mare Turf (G1), which includes last year's runner-up Cinderella's Dream (GB) and five-time Grade 1 winner She Feels Pretty.

Completing the Saturday program are the $2 million Longines Breeders' Cup Distaff (G1), led by Seismic Beauty; the $2 million Cygames Breeders' Cup Sprint (G1), featuring last year's 1-2 finishers in Straight No Chaser and Bentornato; the $1 million Breeders' Cup Dirt Mile (G1), led by defending champion Full Serrano (ARG) and 8-5 favorite Nysos; the $1 million PNC Bank Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Sprint (G1), headed by 2-1 favorite Sweet Azteca; and the $1 million Prevagen Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint (G1), led by 2024 runner-up and 7-2 favorite Motorious (GB).

Fans can watch Breeders' Cup contenders train at Del Mar as the days count down to the World Championships via Breakfast at the Breeders' Cup, which runs daily through Oct. 30 on FanDuel TV and across Breeders' Cup digital and social channels from 7:00-10:00 am. PT / 10:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. ET. The popular show will feature contenders going through their final preparations, interviews with top connections, and more.

NBC Sports will produce more than 10 hours of world-class racing coverage during the World Championships, airing live across NBC and USA Network. NBC's full coverage will also be simul-streamed on Peacock, which will provide live, continuous coverage of all 14 Breeders' Cup races. In addition to the Longines Breeders' Cup Classic, the 3.5-hour NBC broadcast window on Saturday (12:30-4:00 p.m. PT / 3:30–7:00 p.m. ET) features four other Championship races. FanDuel TV will also present live, continuous coverage of every Championship and undercard race through the Breeders' Cup Players' Show, available on FanDuel TV, BreedersCup.com, the official Breeders' Cup app, Breeders' Cup YouTube, Facebook, and X social channels, all major ADW platforms, and simulcast outlets worldwide.

The 2025 World Championships will also be broadcast to more than 180 countries around the world, with live telecasts on ITV4, Sky Sports Racing, and Racing TV in the UK, Virgin Media in Ireland, ESPN in Latin America, Green Channel, Abema TV, and Netkeiba in Japan, Sportsnet in Canada, SuperSport across Africa, FanCode in India, and more.

New this year, all royalties received from Breeders' Cup merchandise will be donated to Breeders' Cup Charities. Fans can also support "Champions Give Back," a campaign dedicated to raising funds and awareness for key industry non-profits and the broader Thoroughbred racing community, by texting BCWC to +1 (855) 800-4975 to donate, or by visiting BreedersCup.com/Charities. A $50,000 match from international philanthropist and racehorse owner Ken Freirich will double the power of all donations received during the campaign, which runs through the Oct. 31-Nov. 1 Breeders' Cup World Championships at Del Mar.

Photos of 2025 Breeders' Cup contenders are available for editorial use in coverage of the World Championships via BreedersCup.photoshelter.com. Go to BreedersCup.com/Media-Center for additional information and resources.

