Breegan Jane Launches Lighting Collection with Savoy House

Breegan Jane

09 Jan, 2024, 11:00 ET

The 35-piece collection is inspired by Jane's international travels and makes its debut this January at Lightovation: Dallas International Lighting Show

DALLAS, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Breegan Jane, Los Angeles-based interior designer, author, philanthropist and single mom to two boys, debuts her 35-piece lighting collection with Savoy House at the Lightovation: Dallas International Lighting Show from January 10-14, 2024. The collection combines Breegan's signature modern approachable luxury style with Savoy House's passion for great design, quality engineering and high production standards.

For Breegan, design comes from the urge to realize the artistry that lives in her mind. Her mix of purpose and imagination creates solutions to enhance the beauty and the functionality of a home. She approaches each project with the goal to infuse it with modern, approachable luxury, something that absolutely goes hand in hand with what she often refers to as the jewels of a space: lighting. Drawing inspiration from her many international travels to locations such as Ibiza, Spain, Jane has crafted and curated a collection unlike any other to enhance homes worldwide.

"Using the right lighting in a design project is crucial to creating mood and inspiration. It's the conductor of the visual symphony directing the heights and depths, moving the energy around the space. I'm so excited about my collaboration with Savoy House because we have created a magnificent array of lighting fixtures that will bring panache and refinement while evoking the perfect visual, emotional and sensory impressions for any moment or occasion," says Jane.

About Breegan Jane

As a Los Angeles-based interior designer, author, philanthropist and mom to two boys, Breegan Jane is a dynamic voice in the industry. From hosting HGTV's Dream Home, to working on Property Brothers, Breegan continues to showcase her vast expertise building and designing homes. Her design capabilities have led her to appear on several other networks, as well, including NBC, Peacock, Food Network and more. As a leader in industry conversations, Breegan participates regularly in speaker series events and champions the motherhood community as she shares her insight via her weekly blog on breeganjane.com. Further expanding her reach and narrative, she advocates for women and children in Africa as a partner with an international non-profit organization known as the Mekuno Project.

About Savoy House

For more than 55 years, family-owned Savoy House has been bringing beautiful lighting solutions to premium showrooms and retailers across the country. Our commitment to quality, service, and style makes us the go-to choice for interior designers, builders, and lighting enthusiasts alike.

Unimpressed with the selection of lighting on the market at the time, father and son homebuilders Robert and Fred Lee opened their own lighting showroom in Atlanta in 1965. Working out of an old grocery store, they began importing fixtures and assembling them in-house, which blossomed into an assembly plant, a warehouse, a catalog, and a national network of sales representatives. And with that, Savoy House was born!

