Five Cooling Bedding Essentials Recognized for Superior Quality, Cooling Performance, and Comfort

NEW YORK, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Breescape®, the bedding brand dedicated to helping sleepers achieve uninterrupted sleep through thoughtful cooling design, is proud to announce that five products from its signature cooling lineup have earned the highly respected Good Housekeeping Seal.

The certified products include Breescape® Cooling Sheet Set, Breescape® Cooling Comforter Blanket 2.0, Breescape® Cooling Mattress Topper, Breescape Cooling Pillowcases, and Breescape Comforter Set, all designed to deliver cooling bedding comfort for warm nights.

Breescape® Cooling Products Earn Prestigious Good Housekeeping Seal

The Good Housekeeping Seal: Quality & Uncompromising Standards

Good Housekeeping bestows its limited warranty Seal on products that have been rigorously evaluated by the scientists in the Good Housekeeping Institute to ensure they perform well and deliver on their promises, both in packaging and advertising.

If any product that bears Good Housekeeping's limited warranty Seal proves to be defective within two years, Good Housekeeping, not the manufacturer, that will either refund the money or replace the product. That's a promise that nobody else makes — and nobody else delivers on.

Each Breescape product went through strict tested in The Good Housekeeping Institute's Textiles Lab where scientists evaluated for fabric strength, cooling performance, washability, comfort, and fit—ensuring it meets the high standards that consumers have trusted for decades. Earning the Good Housekeeping Seal is a testament to a product's real-world performance and commitment to excellence.

Certified Cooling Bedding That Delivers All-Night Comfort

All five certified products leverage Breescape's patented BlendTek™ technology, designed to address common sleep disruptions like temperature swings and trapped heat, delivering instant coolness, enhanced breathability, and efficient moisture-wicking.

Breescape® Cooling Sheet Set - Crafted with BlendTek™ fabric (Q-Max > 0.46), these premium cooling sheets deliver instant, all-night coolness, reliable breathability and effective moisture-wicking, with an ultra-soft feel and snug fit to support uninterrupted sleep.

Breescape® Cooling Comforter Blanket 2.0 - Named among the best comforters for hot sleepers, it combines BlendTek™ technology, dynamic temperature regulation, and a dual-sided design to provide plush, cooling comfort year-round.

Breescape® Cooling Mattress Topper - This 3-inch ventilated topper features BlendTek™ cooling, responsive foam, and anti-slip straps, transforming any mattress into a cool, supportive haven for restful sleep.

Breescape® Cooling Pillowcases - These silk-smooth pillowcases integrate BlendTek™ cooling comfort, preventing frizz while elevating sleepers' overnight hair care routine.

Breescape® Comforter Set - A coordinated cooling bedding set that includes a comforter, fitted sheet, and pillowcases, creating an effortless, cool sleep space for uninterrupted rest.

Cooling Excellence Backed by Rigorous Validation

As a specialized bedding brand engineered to help all sleepers achieve uninterrupted sleep (even during warm months), Breescape leverages over 46 years of textile expertise to develop innovative cooling solutions, anchored by its patented BlendTek™ technology.

The recognition of earning the Good Housekeeping Seal validates Breescape's dedication to quality, durability, and real-world performance—it confirms that its cooling fabrics, construction, and user-centric design meet strict, trustworthy standards, reinforces its position as a leader in cooling bedding, and supports its mission to create tools that help people achieve uninterrupted sleep, live better, and thrive.

A Commitment to Cooler, Uninterrupted Sleep

"We are deeply honored to earn the Good Housekeeping Seal for our core cooling products," said Helen Wu, Founder of Breescape. This milestone reaffirms Breescape's commitment to excellence.

The brand will prominently display the Good Housekeeping Seal on certified product pages and packaging to help shoppers make confident choices. Moving forward, Breescape will continue to leverage its textile expertise and BlendTek™ technology, further optimizing its products to deliver even better cooling performance and comfort—remaining a trusted partner for uninterrupted sleep.

About Breescape®

Breescape® is a specialized bedding brand engineered for hot sleepers, offering the ultimate solution for a refreshing, sweat-free sleep experience, even during the hottest months of the year. Our patented fabric technology, BlendTek™, blends multiple fibers in the golden ratio to deliver real, long-lasting coolness with an instant cool-to-the-touch sensation, enhanced breathability, and efficient moisture-wicking for sleepers experiencing hot flashes, ensuring all-night comfort.

For more information, visit www.breescape.com or shop at Amazon.com/breescape. Connect with Breescape on social media @Breescapehome.

About Good Housekeeping

Celebrating more than 140 years, Good Housekeeping (GoodHousekeeping.com) is a leading lifestyle media brand inspiring a monthly audience of 53+ million readers to discover genius innovations, delicious ideas, style-savvy trends, compelling news and best-in-class products for their homes, families and themselves. The Good Housekeeping Institute's state-of-the-art labs combined with Good Housekeeping's seasoned editorial talent is unparalleled. Staffed by top engineers, scientists and technology experts, the GH Institute tests and evaluates thousands of products each year for the magazine, website and for the Good Housekeeping Seal, which is among the most recognized and trusted consumer icons in the world today. Good Housekeeping and Good Housekeeping UK are published by Hearst Magazines, a unit of Hearst, a leading global, diversified media, information and services company. Hearst Magazines, the world's largest lifestyle media publisher, has a portfolio of more than 30 powerful brands in the U.S. that inspire and entertain audiences across all media platforms. Hearst Magazines' print and digital assets reach 142 million readers and site visitors each month — 55% of all adults in the U.S., 51% of all Millennials and 47% of all Gen Z adults over the age of 18 (Source: 2025 comScore Multi-Platform© MRI-Simmons – 11/25/S25). The company publishes more than 200+ brand editions and 175 websites around the world. Follow Good Housekeeping on Facebook, Instagram, X, Pinterest , TikTok and on the Inside the Institute blog.

About the Good Housekeeping Seal

The Good Housekeeping Seal, launched in 1909 and celebrating more than 115 years, is a widely recognized emblem of quality assurance, backed by the rigorous testing of the Good Housekeeping Institute (GHI). Products that earn the Seal have been evaluated for performance and reliability, offering consumers an extra layer of confidence in their purchases. These judgments are the basis of the Good Housekeeping Consumers' Refund Policy. This is Good Housekeeping's limited warranty: If any product that bears our limited warranty Seal proves to be defective within two years from the date it was first sold to a consumer by an authorized retailer, we, Good Housekeeping, will refund the purchase price or $2,000, whichever is less or, at Good Housekeeping's sole discretion, repair or replace the product. This policy covers you, the consumer, whether you bought the product or it was given to you (by the buyer).

SOURCE Breescape®