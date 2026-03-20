Breescape™ Offers Seasonal Sales on Cooling Sleep Solutions to Promote More Restorative Rest

Save up to 20% on bedding, 10% off pillowcases, and 50% off top-rated AiryWeave™ Cooling Pillow

NEW YORK, March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Breescape™, the bedding brand dedicated to helping consumers achieve cool, comfortable, and restorative sleep, is offering seasonal deals to make better sleep accessible to everyone.

During Breescape's Spring Sale, running March 10 through March 31, shoppers can refresh their sleep with up to 20% off cooling bedding, 10% off pillowcases, and buy-one-get-one pillows. During this time, the brand is also offering 50% off the top-rated AiryWeave Cooling Pillow, a game-changer in cooling sleep technology.

Breescape specializes in cooling sleep technology designed for hot sleepers.

Starting March 30, the brand is rolling out 10% off new arrivals and up to 20% off best-selling products. Perfectly timed for spring refreshes and Mother's Day shopping, these deals help consumers elevate their sleep while updating their bedrooms for the season.

Breescape's cooling sleep technology goes beyond fading cool-to-the-touch sensations. At the heart of Breescape's sleep solutions is patented BlendTek™ technology, engineered to promote airflow, wick away moisture, and maintain a refreshing cool sensation throughout the night. The brand's bedding is designed to support deeper, uninterrupted sleep, whether for parents, professionals, or anyone looking to wake up feeling truly refreshed.

All sales are auto applied to select products while supplies last and are available online at https://breescape.com/.

About Breescape™

Breescape™ is a home bedding brand built on 45 years of textile expertise as the sister brand of Bedsure. Specializing in cooling sleep solutions for hot sleepers, Breescape combines patented BlendTek™ technology, moisture-wicking fabric, and breathable design to support uninterrupted, restorative sleep for all body types and life stages. For more information, visit www.breescape.com or shop at Amazon.com/breescape. Connect with Breescape on social media @Breescapehome.

Contact: Emily Eastin

Interdependence Public Relations

217-840-7455

[email protected]

SOURCE Breescape™