Breeze Adds Critical Illness Insurance to Digital Platform, Growing Partnership with Assurity Life

Individuals can get a personalized quote for critical illness insurance coverage in as little as 10 minutes from Breeze. Tweet this

In a country where 60% of Americans cannot cover an unexpected $1,000 expense, 63% of cancer patients face financial struggles, and 66% of bankruptcies are tied to the costs from medical treatments, having access to affordable critical illness insurance can go a long way. Critical illness insurance provides a lump-sum cash benefit of up to $75,000 if you experience a first-time diagnosis of cancer, heart attack, stroke or other covered condition. This payment can be used to cover health insurance deductibles and copays, replace lost income from missed work, pay bills and living expenses, as well as finance experimental treatments and travel.

"Launching an online critical illness insurance product expands Breeze's mission to protect Americans in their most financially vulnerable moments," said Colin Nabity, co-founder and CEO at Breeze. "With more Americans turning to crowdfunding platforms to pay for large, unexpected medical bills, this product provides a simple, affordable way to help cover the costs of financially catastrophic conditions not covered by health insurance."

Jared Carlson, vice president of ventures and individual sales at Assurity, is encouraged by the partnership's early growth.

"Since launching our partnership with Breeze, we've been pleased with the initial progress we've made in the disability insurance space," said Carlson. "Adding Assurity's critical illness insurance product to Breeze's simple, streamlined platform advances our mission to use innovative technology to help underserved markets access vital protection. This is an exciting next step for our partnership."

About Breeze:

Breeze is an insurtech company that offers simple, affordable disability insurance and critical illness insurance to consumers. With a 100% online application process and fast digital underwriting, Breeze provides a convenient and affordable way to find protection against life's most financially vulnerable moments. For more information, visit www.meetbreeze.com .

About Assurity Life:

Assurity is working hard to make the business of insurance simple – more human – by listening, showing that we care and offering customers invaluable insurance products and financial protection. More than a business with a bottom line, we're a mutual organization whose mission is helping people through difficult times. By dedicating ourselves to the community, the environment and using our business as a force for good, we're able to take the long view when it comes to upholding our promises.

SOURCE Breeze

Related Links

http://www.meetbreeze.com

