Breeze Airways Announces Debut Service From 16 Cities Including Tampa Bay, Charleston, Norfolk and New Orleans; 95% of New Breeze Routes Are Without Existing Nonstop Service

SALT LAKE CITY, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Breeze Airways, the new "Seriously Nice" U.S. carrier from JetBlue founder David Neeleman, today unveiled its debut network, comprising 39 nonstop routes between 16 cities in the Southwest, Midwest, Southeast and Eastern US. The first flights will operate between Charleston, SC, Tampa, FL and Hartford, CT, starting May 27, with remaining destinations to be added each week through July 22, 2021. Flights are now on sale at www.flybreeze.com and the Breeze app, starting at just $39* one way.

Breeze will operate a fleet of 13 Embraer e-jets ahead of Airbus A220 aircraft arriving from October.

Breeze is Mr Neeleman's fifth airline start-up, after JetBlue, Brazil's Azul, Canada's WestJet, and Utah-based Morris Air, which was later purchased by Southwest Airlines. Headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT, Breeze will focus most flights from four main airports: Tampa, FL; Charleston, SC; New Orleans, LA; and Norfolk, VA.

Joined by an experienced team of industry veterans, Mr Neeleman set out to build an airline that offers a great experience, with low fares and high flexibility: "Together, we created Breeze as a new airline merging technology with kindness. Breeze provides nonstop service between underserved routes across the U.S. at affordable fares. A staggering 95 percent of Breeze routes currently have no airline serving them nonstop. With seamless booking, no change or cancellation fees, up to 24-months of reusable flight credit and customized flight features delivered via a sleek and simple app, Breeze makes it easy to buy and easy to fly."

The Fleet

Breeze will operate 13 single-class Embraer aircraft this summer, flying routes with an average flight length under two hours. The ten E-190 jets will be configured to seat 108 Guests while the three E195 aircraft will have 118 seats. Guests may choose from fares that include 'Nice' seats, or 'Nicer' seats with extra legroom. All Embraer aircraft will be a two-by-two seat configuration, so there are no middle seats.

Breeze will start taking delivery of 60 brand new Airbus A220 aircraft, beginning in October of this year and delivering at about one per month for five years. The A220 routes, which will be announced this Fall, all will be longer than two hours' flight time. The A220s will include a premium cabin, called 'Nicest' seating, in a two-by-two configuration at the front of the plane. The remainder of the aircraft will feature a two-by-three seat configuration.

The Route Network

From Tampa Bay, Breeze will inaugurate service on 10 routes, most of which are currently not served:

Charleston, SC (starting May 27 );

(starting ); Louisville, KY ( May 28 );

( ); Tulsa, OK ( June 4 );

( ); Norfolk, VA ( June 10 );

( ); Bentonville / Fayetteville, AR ( June 17 );

/ ( ); Akron / Canton, OH ( June 26 );

/ ( ); Oklahoma City, OK ( July 1 );

( ); Columbus, OH ( July 3 );

( ); Huntsville, AL ( July 22 ); and

( ); and Richmond, VA ( July 22 ).

"Tampa International Airport is proud and excited to be a part of this historic launch with Breeze Airways," TPA CEO Joe Lopano said. "Home to one of America's favorite airports known for excellent service and strong business partnerships, the Tampa Bay community is committed to supporting this innovative new airline."

From Charleston, Breeze will inaugurate service to 11 markets, most of which are currently not served:

Hartford, CT (starting May 27 );

(starting ); Tampa, FL ( May 27 );

( ); Louisville, KY ( May 28 );

( ); Norfolk, VA ( June 10 );

( ); Akron / Canton, OH ( July 8 );

/ ( ); Columbus, OH ( July 8 );

( ); New Orleans, LA ( July 8 );

( ); Pittsburgh, PA ( July 8 );

( ); Richmond, VA ( July 8 );

( ); Huntsville, AL ( July 15 ); and

( ); and Providence, RI ( July 22 ).

"We are honored that Breeze Airways has selected the Charleston region to be an integral part of the exciting launch of their vision to connect communities across the country in a new way," said J. Elliott Summey, CEO of Charleston International Airport. "The Breeze Airways value proposition of low-cost, nonstop service connecting underserved mid-sized cities will be quickly embraced by those traveling to and from the Charleston, South Carolina area. And we are confident that Breeze Airways will see other sustainable opportunities for success in the coming years."

From Norfolk, Breeze will inaugurate service on 7 routes, 6 are currently not served:

Charleston, SC (starting June 10 );

(starting ); Tampa, FL ( June 10 );

( ); New Orleans, LA ( July 15 );

( ); Columbus, OH ( July 22 );

( ); Hartford, CT ( July 22 );

( ); Pittsburgh, PA ( July 22 ); and

( ); and Providence, RI ( July 29 ).

"Aviation has long been ingrained in the Hampton Roads economy, and the arrival of Breeze Airways is another sign of this region's growing position as a commercial flight hub," said Virginia Governor Ralph Northam. "The post-pandemic world will offer increasing opportunities for travel and tourism, and the addition of this new low-cost carrier at Norfolk International Airport will be a catalyst for economic growth, welcoming visitors to our Commonwealth with convenient, nonstop service to often overlooked markets. We are honored that Breeze Airways has selected Virginia as one of its first domestic locations and look forward to building a strong and successful partnership with the company."

From New Orleans, Breeze will inaugurate service to 10 markets, most of which are currently not served:

Charleston, SC (starting July 8 );

(starting ); Akron / Canton, OH ( July 15 );

/ ( ); Bentonville / Fayetteville, AR ( July 15 );

/ ( ); Huntsville, AL ( July 15 );

( ); Louisville, KY ( July 15 );

( ); Norfolk, VA ( July 15 );

( ); Oklahoma , OK ( July 15 );

, OK ( ); Richmond, VA ( July 15 );

( ); Tulsa, OK ( July 15 ); and

( ); and Columbus, OH ( July 16 ).

"We are extremely proud that Breeze Airways has recognized the vitality of the New Orleans market by kicking off with a significant presence at MSY and offering greater connectivity to and from this region," said Kevin C. Dolliole, Director of Aviation for the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport. "With the options for affordable fares to more destinations, we believe the New Orleans community is more than ready to take advantage of everything Breeze Airways has to offer. I thank Breeze for making this significant investment in our local economy, and I am confident this is just the beginning of what will be a long and fruitful partnership."

Beyond these four main cities, Breeze also will operate five routes from Columbus, OH; four routes from Hartford, CT, and Pittsburgh, PA; and three routes from Akron/Canton, OH; Bentonville/Fayetteville, AR; Huntsville, AL; Louisville, KY; Oklahoma City, OK; Providence, RI; Richmond, VA; San Antonio, TX, and Tulsa, OK, including between:

Bentonville / Fayetteville, AR , and San Antonio, TX ( July 15 );

/ , and ( ); San Antonio, TX , and Oklahoma City, OK ( July 15 );

, and ( ); Tulsa, OK , and San Antonio, TX ( July 15 );

, and ( ); Hartford, CT , and Columbus, OH ( July 22 );

, and ( ); Pittsburgh, PA , and Hartford, CT ( July 22 ); and

, and ( ); and Providence, RI , and Pittsburgh, PA ( July 29 ).

All of the communities receiving Breeze service have been eagerly anticipating the launch of another option for travel-hungry citizens.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said: "Increasing Ohio's air service will drive growth in regional economies and create jobs. Breeze Airways will connect Ohio companies across multiple sectors to business connections and customers at over 350 facilities across the eight routes served from Ohio, further fueling our state's economic recovery."

"These 16 cities are just the beginning for Breeze," said Mr. Neeleman. "The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the nation's air service has meant many secondary markets and smaller cities have seen a significant reduction in flights. There are so many city pairs needing nonstop service around the country, we have a further 100 cities under consideration. Flying nonstop, Breeze will get you there in half the time, but also for about half the price!"

Low Fares, High Flex and Earned Credit With Each Flight - And No Change or Cancellation Fees

Breeze's introductory fares start at just $39* and there are no change or cancellation fees. Guests earn credit called "BreezePoints" on all purchases that can be used towards future flights or other ancillary products, such as bags and seat assignments. Guests can change or cancel a flight up to 15 minutes before scheduled departure without penalty. Unused funds from changes and cancellations are automatically saved in the Guest's Breeze account and do not expire for 24 months.

A la Carte Pricing and Fare Options - Customizable Flight Options

During booking, Guests may choose from 'Nice' or 'Nicer' fares -- with the 'Nicest' fare being introduced in the Fall along with business class seating on the Airbus A220:

- The Nice Fare is the airline's most affordable fare starting at only $39 one-way and includes a personal item, such as a backpack or purse. Guests can select a seat assignment and add bags to their reservation for an additional cost. If no seat is selected then one will be assigned at no cost during check-in. The Nice seat pitch is 29 inches on the E-190 aircraft and 31 inches on the E-195s. A Nice Fare can be paired with a Nicer Seat for an additional cost. All Nice Fares receive two percent in BreezePoints.

- The Nicer Fare includes an extra legroom seat assignment, a personal item, carry-on bag (overhead bin), one checked bag, a complimentary drink and snack, and priority boarding. The Nicer seat pitch is between 33 and 39 inches on the E-190s, depending on the row selected, and between 34 and 39 inches on the E-195s. All Nicer Fares receive four percent in BreezePoints.

Prices to check or carry-on bags are a flat rate of $20 each, one way, for up to three bags. This flat rate -- which is one of the lowest in the US -- is the same whether a bag is checked or taken onboard.

Seat assignments start from $10, but Family Seating is free for families traveling with children 12 and under. The charge to travel with a pet in the cabin is $75.

Onboard Service

While the Airbus A220 fleet will feature both inflight entertainment and WiFi connectivity onboard, the Embraer fleet will not offer connectivity given the much shorter flights. This summer, the Embraer fleet will feature free inflight entertainment, powered by Global Eagle, streaming to personal electronic devices. Breeze's IFE will include TV, games, and a real-time map.

Global Eagle's Iris digital platform and Airconnect IFE Pro enable Breeze Guests to choose from more than 150 comedy, drama and kids' shows, from Modern Family to Blindspot, to Friends to Phineas and Ferb. Frequent travelers will enjoy fresh entertainment options quarterly, as part of the airline's commitment to customizing and constantly increasing content for its passengers.

Snacks on board will include selections from Utz and KIND® bars.

After a century with strong family heritage, Utz continues to have a passion for exciting and delighting consumers with delicious snack foods made from top-quality ingredients. Based in Hanover, Pennsylvania, Utz operates fourteen facilities located in Pennsylvania, Alabama, Arizona, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Washington, and Massachusetts.

"Congratulations to Breeze Airways for earning their wings," said Dylan Lissette, Chief Executive Officer of Utz Brands, Inc. "And we are excited to become part of the team by serving our family-favorite, Utz Original Potato Chips on Breeze Airways flights. That's a match made in the skies!" Mr. Neeleman stated: "The fastest way to put butts in seats is to put Utz in seats!"

"Since day one, KIND has been on a mission to create a kinder and healthier world - one snack, and one act at a time," said Sonja Hagen-Cole, KIND's Sr. Director of Partnerships. "We're thrilled to partner with Breeze Airways and support their innovative approach to air travel, and ultimately showing how kindness can take the travel experience to new heights."

TSA PreCheck® Qualified

Breeze Airways has already been added to the TSA's PreCheck program for guests from day one. TSA PreCheck is an expedited screening program that enables low-risk travelers to enjoy a smart and efficient screening experience at more than 200 U.S. airports . Travel with ease by enrolling in TSA PreCheck and avoid removing shoes, belts, liquids, food items, laptops and light jackets. In February 2021, 100% of passengers in TSA PreCheck lanes waited less than five minutes.

TSA PreCheck is available for eligible passengers when departing from a U.S. airport or when connecting on domestic flights after returning to the United States. Travelers who are U.S. citizens, U.S. nationals and U.S. lawful permanent residents can apply for TSA PreCheck for a cost of $85 for a five-year membership. Children 12 and under may join parents or guardians with TSA PreCheck boarding passes. Dozens of credit cards and loyalty programs offer TSA PreCheck as a member benefit.

Once approved, travelers receive a unique "Known Traveler Number" (KTN) that, when added to an airline reservation, makes them eligible to use TSA PreCheck lanes at security checkpoints nationwide when traveling on any of over 80 participating airlines. Most new enrollees receive a KTN within three to five days.

Enrolled airline passengers should look for the TSA PreCheck indicator (such as TSAPRECHK, TSA PRE, or TSA Pre✓®) on their boarding pass to know if they are eligible for TSA PreCheck screening before their flight.

Safety and Cleanliness

Safety is foremost at Breeze and the airline takes every precaution to protect Guests' health onboard and at the airport. Breeze's aircraft are cleaned and disinfected frequently. Both the Embraer and Airbus have HEPA filters onboard which refresh cabin air every few minutes. Federal law requires Guests and Crew alike to wear face masks at the airport and on the aircraft, except while eating or drinking. Also, hand sanitizer will be available for all guests.

*Terms and Conditions: The $39 fare is available for one-way nonstop service (not connecting travel) on all routes. Seats are limited and fares will not be available on some flights. Must be purchased by May 31, 2021 11:59 p.m. Mountain Time for travel through February 15, 2022. Price displayed includes all taxes, fees, and other airport/government charges. Fares are nonrefundable but if a ticket is cancelled at least 15 minutes prior to scheduled departure, the guest will receive credit in BreezePoints which may be applied to for future purchases on Breeze Airways. Failure to cancel tickets prior to departure will result in forfeiture of the ticket price and any related ancillary services purchased. Fares, fare rules, routes, and schedules are subject to change without notice until ticketed. Any changes in itinerary may result in an increase in fare.

About Breeze Airways

Founded by aviation entrepreneur David Neeleman, Breeze Airways is a new low cost airline offering point-to-point flights from smaller secondary airports, bypassing hubs for shorter travel times. Breeze's team is a group of aviation experts and fanatics, working day and night to build a 'Seriously Nice' airline. Breeze's mission is to make the world of travel simple, affordable and convenient, using technology, ingenuity and kindness to improve the travel experience. For those interested in applying for employment with Breeze Airways, please visit: https://jobs.flybreeze.com

BREEZE B-ROLL FOR BROADCAST MEDIA:

https://spaces.hightail.com/receive/IJl6AO6V8u/bXdhbGxhY2VAbWVnYW1lZGlhd29ybGR3aWRlLmNvbQ==

Media Contact:

Gareth Edmondson-Jones

Breeze Airways

917-399-9355

[email protected]

Related Images

breeze-airways-e-190.jpg

Breeze Airways E-190

Breeze will operate a fleet of 13 Embraer e-jets ahead of Airbus A220 aircraft arriving from October.

SOURCE Breeze Airways