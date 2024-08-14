Breeze Airways Continues to Improve the Passenger Experience by Leveraging Weather Data and Insights from The Weather Company

ATLANTA and SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Breeze Airways , a premium leisure, low-cost carrier, has partnered with The Weather Company , the world's most accurate¹ forecaster, to provide its passengers with an unparalleled travel experience, no matter the conditions. As the airline continues to grow the size of its fleet and add new routes, Breeze will leverage The Weather Company's Fusion global weather and flight tracking solution. Fusion will provide Breeze with the critical information it needs for proactive decision making to help improve safety, reduce diversions and increase comfort for its passengers and crew.

Using industry-leading data science, meteorological expertise and technology, The Weather Company helps a majority of North American commercial airlines and many others globally integrate weather data into daily operations for real-time decision making. Pairing historical airport operations data with superior weather forecasts will improve Breeze's visualization of airport congestion, taxi delays and runway configurations. This enables Breeze to predict arrival and departure capabilities and procedures more intelligently, thus improving decisions around operations and safety.

"As we continue to expand our airline's network over the coming months and years, it's critical to deploy key technology solutions to ensure operational teams are equipped with the right tools to make efficient operational decisions, all whilst bolstering a commitment to guest and crew safety," said Travis Yost, vice president of Breeze's Operations Control Center. "The Weather Company is an essential partner, providing a clearer picture of weather's impact at the gate, as well as en-route hazards like turbulence. Together, we seek to deliver a world-class travel experience for customers through optimized, operational efficiencies and enhanced overall flight safety."

Since becoming a dedicated Fusion user, Breeze has realized industry leading completion rates and sees opportunity for more upside long-term. Since launching in 2021, Breeze Airways has become known for providing affordable, nonstop flights from underserved markets across the U.S. Today, Breeze serves 64 cities across 30 states and has flown more than five million guests. By fall 2024, the carrier will move all scheduled service to its A220-300 fleet, making it one of the youngest fleets in the industry.

"As increasingly severe conditions continue to keep weather top of mind, it's critical for airlines to utilize reliable, trusted weather forecasts, along with the best possible human expertise," said Ravi Vanmali, head of aviation for The Weather Company. "Innovative airlines like Breeze are using advanced flight planning and predictive analytics to better understand disruptive situations and their impacts ahead of time to help minimize or even avoid them. This ultimately helps improve passenger safety and comfort, reduces fuel consumption, and saves time and money."

To learn more about The Weather Company's aviation solutions, visit www.weathercompany.com/aviation .

About Breeze Airways

Breeze Airways began service in May 2021 and has been ranked as one of the U.S.' best domestic airlines for the last two years by Travel + Leisure magazine's World's Best Awards (#2 in 2022 and #4 in 2023) and is the first and only domestic carrier to be certified by Autism Double-Checked which seeks to make air travel a more accessible and pleasant experience for the autism community. Breeze offers a mix of more than 200 year-round and seasonal nonstop routes between 64 cities in 30 states. Founded by aviation entrepreneur David Neeleman, Breeze operates a fleet of Embraer 190/195 and Airbus A220-300 aircraft, with a focus on providing efficient and affordable flights between secondary airports, bypassing hubs for shorter travel times. With seamless booking, no change or cancellation fees, up to 24-months of reusable flight credit and customized flight features – including complimentary family seating - delivered via a sleek and simple app, Breeze makes it easy to buy and easy to fly. Learn more about Breeze's flight offerings via www.flybreeze.com or the app.

About The Weather Company

The Weather Company helps people and businesses around the world make more informed decisions and take action in the face of weather. With its deep industry expertise and highly accurate, high-volume weather data combined with advanced technology and AI, The Weather Company provides insights and solutions that harness the power of weather in a scalable, privacy-forward way. The world's most accurate forecaster, the company serves hundreds of enterprise customers across media, advertising, aviation and more, and is trusted by hundreds of millions of monthly active users via digital properties from The Weather Channel ( weather.com ) and Weather Underground ( wunderground.com ). For more, visit weathercompany.com .

¹ForecastWatch, Global and Regional Weather Forecast Accuracy Overview, 2017-2022, https://forecastwatch.com/AccuracyOverview2017-2022, commissioned by The Weather Company.

