Breeze Airways Launches Nonstop Flights from Manchester-Boston Regional Airport

Breeze's nonstop flights to Charleston and Orlando began today,

with future Florida expansion to occur in the fall.

MANCHESTER, N.H., June 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Manchester-Boston Regional Airport (MHT) is excited to welcome Breeze Airways today with their inaugural flights to Charleston International Airport (CHS) and Orlando International Airport (MCO).

"It's nice to see you, Breeze Airways!" said Airport Director Ted Kitchens, A.A.E. "We are excited to welcome Breeze to the MHT family. Breeze's seriously nice, low fares will allow New England residents to explore new destinations such as Charleston and perennial favorites such as Orlando and Fort Myers. The combination of brand-new airplanes with an elevated onboard experience and a low-cost, bundled fare structure will prove to be very popular with the New England traveler. Welcome, Breeze, to MHT and New Hampshire!"

"We couldn't be happier to launch service from Manchester to these two great destinations," said Breeze Airways' President Tom Doxey. "We started service from Providence three years ago and now offer more than 20 destinations so we expect to see continued growth from Manchester-Boston Regional."

Breeze will launch one-stop/no change of plane "BreezeThru" service to Tampa International Airport (TPA) starting September 5, and their nonstop service to Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) in Fort Myers will begin on October 2. Breeze will operate all routes twice weekly utilizing their Airbus 220-300 aircraft.

ABOUT MANCHESTER-BOSTON REGIONAL AIRPORT

Strategically situated in the heart of New England, Manchester-Boston Regional Airport is located less than fifty miles north of Boston, Massachusetts, and less than an hour's drive from the region's most popular ski areas, scenic seacoast beaches and peaceful lakefront resorts. MHT is the premier aviation gateway for the region and was recently named #1 Best Domestic Airport in the country by Travel + Leisure's World's Best Awards 2023. For more information, visit www.flymanchester.com.

ABOUT BREEZE AIRWAYS

Breeze Airways began service in May 2021 and has been ranked as one of the U.S.' best domestic airlines for the last two years by Travel + Leisure magazine's World's Best Awards (#2 in 2022 and #4 in 2023) and is the first and only domestic carrier to be certified by Autism Double-Checked which seeks to make air travel a more accessible and pleasant experience for the autism community. Breeze offers a mix of more than 170 year-round and seasonal nonstop routes between 56 cities in 29 states. Founded by aviation entrepreneur David Neeleman, Breeze operates a fleet of Embraer 190/195 and Airbus A220-300 aircraft, with a focus on providing efficient and affordable flights between secondary airports, bypassing hubs for shorter travel times. With seamless booking, no change or cancellation fees, up to 24-months of reusable flight credit and customized flight features – including complimentary family seating — delivered via a sleek and simple app, Breeze makes it easy to buy and easy to fly. Learn more about Breeze's flight offerings via our site or the app.

Contact: Christina Lawson

603-624-6539

[email protected]

SOURCE Manchester-Boston Regional Airport (MHT)