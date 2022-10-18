Breeze Partners With PIA to Provide Turnkey Income Protection Solution

PIA member agents can now use Breeze's online platform to quote and sell income protection at scale.

OMAHA, Neb., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Breeze , the leading online income protection company, announced today a new partnership with the National Association of Professional Insurance Agents (PIA) that gives PIA's member agents access to Breeze's turnkey income protection platform.

The independent insurance agencies and agents comprising PIA can utilize Breeze's proprietary technology and online platform to quote long or short-term disability insurance in seconds and submit client applications in minutes. Breeze also has a customer success team to handle case management.

"We're thrilled to be partnered with PIA as an income protection solution for their network," said Colin Nabity, CEO & co-founder of Breeze. "We look forward to working with PIA's member agents to help them efficiently scale a new revenue stream, while also helping more hard-working families and employers get access to affordable income protection."

Breeze currently features two long-term disability insurance products, short-term disability insurance, critical illness insurance, group disability insurance, and paid parental leave insurance . PIA member agents can quote and sell income protection products through the Breeze Agent Portal or by sharing their custom Breeze agent landing page with clients who want to quote and apply for coverage themselves.

"PIA is excited to bring Breeze's disability insurance sales platform to our member agents," said Robert Holt, Vice President of Products & Services for PIA. "Independent insurance agents are well-positioned to discuss and promote income protection plans to their personal and business line clients. By partnering with Breeze, PIA can offer the technology needed to help our member agents insure what is often their clients most important asset: their income."

Breeze's partnership with PIA comes soon after the Omaha-based insurtech announced a similar partnership with Appalachian Underwriters, the country's fifth-largest MGA. While Breeze does feature a direct-to-consumer channel, the company has designed an agent-centric platform for exactly these types of distribution deals.

Breeze also recently announced the launch of Leave by Breeze, a paid parental leave insurance solution for employers to support their employees with paid leave when they need to take time away from work for childbirth, adoption, and foster parenting.

Just 14% of Americans own disability insurance despite having a 25% chance of suffering a career-altering disability. A notoriously convoluted application process kept both agents and consumers away from buying important income protection coverage, which has created an untapped opportunity.

Having built a turnkey platform that simplifies the process, Breeze is uniquely positioned as the low-strain, high-growth income protection solution for insurance agents who want to efficiently tap into the market.

The partnership with PIA will help member agents do exactly that, while also fulfilling Breeze's mission to close the income protection coverage gap.

About Breeze:

Breeze powers the American workforce when they can't work. In the event of a disability or parental leave, our individual and employer-sponsored insurance plans help replace an employee's lost wages so they can keep paying for their mortgage, groceries, newborn expenses, and anything else. Built with industry expertise and innovative technology, our turnkey online platform is made for consumers, employers, agents, and brokers. Breeze currently offers long-term disability insurance, short-term disability insurance, critical illness insurance, paid parental leave insurance, and group disability insurance.

About PIA:

Founded in 1931, the National Association of Professional Insurance Agents (PIA) is a national trade association that represents member insurance agents and their employees who sell and service all kinds of insurance but specialize in coverage of automobiles, homes, and businesses. PIA's web address is www.pianational.org .

