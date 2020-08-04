Breezeway Secures $8 Million To Redefine How Professionals Manage Property Operations & Deliver Hospitality Experiences

BOSTON, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Breezeway, the leading property operations and services platform, today announced its Series A funding, raising a total of $8M led by Schooner Capital, with participation from Tamarisc Ventures, Krillion Ventures, and Launch Capital. Breezeway also announced the addition of Simon Lehmann to its Board of Directors, who was previously the President of Interhome, President of Phocuswright, and a member of the Board of Directors of HomeAway.

The new funds will enable Breezeway to expand its platform for managing the comprehensive cleaning, preparation, care, and service of property. In addition, the company will further develop its intelligent operations software, continue to build out a marketplace of services, and make it simple for property managers and owners to deliver hospitality-level operations.

While property management software has typically focused on rental transactions and accounting processes, guests, tenants and consumers are expecting a higher standard of service while interacting with property. This is pushing professionals to rethink the property experience and requires service optimization software that aligns more with hospitality solutions. Breezeway's tools are designed specifically to transform property managers and service providers into hospitality professionals and facilitate detailed property care to elevate the rental experience.

"While working with thousands of property managers at FlipKey, we learned that service and the experience at the property were the two primary differentiators between operators. We built Breezeway because we saw the need for a much higher level of service in property management than was previously available. COVID-19 has now underscored this need; particularly in the context of detailed cleaning and safety operations," said Jeremy Gall, founder and CEO of Breezeway. "Fulfilling that level of service requires a smart platform to help property operators verify the cleanliness, safety, and quality of their properties, and deliver a predictable and safe experience to their clients."

"Delivering premier rental experiences in today's travel landscape is a challenge for most operators and requires tools to professionalize business and ensure quality experiences," said Simon Lehmann. "I'm excited to join Breezeway and feel that the team is uniquely positioned to help professionals run hospitality-level operations, take on more work, and ultimately offer a better product."

"The way we interact with the built world is changing, and expectations for how space is prepared are higher than ever. This trend has been accelerating for recent years across multiple property segments from commercial offices, retail stores, hospitality, and especially residential property," said Orhan Gazelle from Schooner Capital. "Breezeway's platform is uniquely positioned to redefine what it means to service and manage physical space, and to set new standards for the industry at large."

About Breezeway

Breezeway is a property care and operations platform for coordinating, communicating, and verifying detailed work is completed and the best service experience is delivered. Breezeway's software and mobile apps have facilitated over 2M property tasks across 80+ million square feet, and help hundreds of short-term rental operators, long-term residential managers, service providers, and other hospitality professionals meet detailed service standards. Started in 2017 by Jeremy Gall, who previously founded FlipKey (sold to TripAdvisor), the company is creating the tools that will power the future of property care and services. For more information, visit https://www.breezeway.io/ .

