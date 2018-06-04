Breezy HR Announces Nurture Campaigns to Help Development of Candidate Relationships

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Breezy HR, the fastest growing recruiting & applicant tracking product for small & medium-sized businesses, today announces the launch of Breezy Nurture Campaigns, a new product feature that provides recruiters with a simple, effective way to develop & manage candidate relationships at scale.

Breezy recognizes that often the best source of talent isn't found in candidates actively applying to your open roles, but rather in the pool you already have. Further, nurturing relationships with these pre-qualified candidates has been found to help companies fill roles faster and at a 33 percent lower cost.

Breezy Nurture Campaigns empower recruiting teams with a simple to use, but powerful set of fully automated work-flow technology designed to engage candidates with personalized messages at just the right time, without ever needing to lift a finger.

"There's no question Talent Acquisition has now emerged as one of the most important and strategic areas of any business. Unfortunately, unlike Sales & Marketing, the technology to support it hasn't been keeping up," said Darren Bounds, CEO & Founder at Breezy HR. "Breezy Nurture Campaigns were developed to arm recruiters with much-needed weapons in the war for talent. By extending Breezy's industry-leading, intuitive candidate management features, Nurture Campaigns help teams grow candidate relationships authentically, while winning back time from tedious, manual processes."

With Nurture Campaigns businesses can:

Automate hundreds of touch-points across your entire candidate pool with personalized, messaging sequences that are perfectly timed, every time.

Put the most mundane and administrative aspects of candidate outreach on autopilot including stage progression and timed follow-ups, so your hiring team can focus on what's important.

Track opens and replies to see what's working, what isn't and improve the performance of your recruiting outreach strategy with each iteration.

Consistently recognized by Gartner as the most loved HR & Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS) available in the market today. Breezy HR helps companies attract, nurture and hire a great team, with less effort.

"With Breezy's Nurture Campaigns they've added key, strategic feature to their already feature-rich ATS that's exactly what recruiters need in this competitive talent market," said Breezy HR customer Tom Burton, CEO at Hamilton Recruitment. "I'm excited to see Breezy continue its push forward so quickly while at the same time remaining a simple, elegantly designed ATS that's easy for everyone to use."

About Breezy HR

Breezy HR is a modern recruiting product that streamlines your hiring process, end-to-end; giving you more time to connect with candidates by automating manual tasks like job posts, advertising on job boards, interview scheduling and follow-ups. Breezy includes all the tools needed to hire more efficiently, from employee referrals and sourcing tools for LinkedIn and dozens of others to custom scorecards and interview guides, all backed up with powerful analytics and reporting. To see Breezy in action, sign up for a free trial at breezy.hr today.

