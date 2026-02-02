Breezy Launches the World's First Independent AI Operating System for Residential Real Estate

—Founded by top agent James Harris and Afterpay Co-Founders Nick Molnar & Anthony Eisen, Breezy debuts with a $10M pre-seed round to redefine agent productivity—

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Breezy —the AI operating system built exclusively for residential real estate professionals—today announced its official launch. The platform represents a breakthrough for the $500B residential real estate services industry, bringing AI-powered workflows and client-ready tools to one of the world's largest yet most underserved professional sectors.

To accelerate product development and prepare for launch, Breezy raised an oversubscribed $10M pre-seed led by Ribbit Capital —a global investment firm known for backing founders who challenge the status quo—with meaningful participation from Fifth Wall , DST Global , Liquid 2 Ventures , Eyal Ofer's O.G. Venture Partners , OpenAI's CEO of Applications Fidji Simo , and Lightspark's Co-Founder & CEO David Marcus , amongst others.

Built by Agents, Backed by Entrepreneurs

Founded in early 2024 by top-producing agent James Harris , Afterpay Co-Founders and seasoned technology entrepreneurs Nick Molnar and Anthony Eisen , and leading venture capitalists the Khalili Brothers , Breezy was created to give agents back control of their time and deal flow. Despite being the backbone of every transaction, agents remain chronically underserved by technology—many still rely on notes and spreadsheets to manage multimillion-dollar businesses.

From day one, Breezy has been shaped by a curated community of more than 200 highly influential real estate agents across the country, representing a cross-section of brokerages and production levels. Their real-time feedback as active practitioners has been embedded directly into the platform's functionality, ensuring the product reflects how agents actually work—not how technologists think they should.

"I wanted a tool that could think like I do—adjust comps, track client needs, and automate repetitive tasks—so I could focus on delivering the best experience for my clients and growing my business. That wish became Breezy's mission," said Harris.

"After 25 years in luxury real estate, I was still burning hours bouncing between half a dozen tools to prepare for one client meeting. None of them were built with agents in mind. That was the spark for Breezy. From that moment, I became obsessed with building a platform entirely for agents—one that gives them back their time, helps them win more business, and becomes their ultimate competitive advantage."

Underbuilt: Turning Insight into Advantage

As part of this commitment, Breezy is launching Underbuilt, a proprietary data platform that reveals the true building potential of residential properties. The platform has been incubated by Harris for nearly two years inside his own real estate practice, developed alongside his active brokerage work, and refined through continuous use across live client engagements.

"One of the biggest unlocks in this business is being able to create opportunity where others don't see it," said Harris. "When an agent can show a client how underbuilt a property is—when they can uncover real, buildable potential—that agent becomes irreplaceable. They're not just opening doors; they're opening possibilities. That kind of insight creates trust, loyalty, and value in a way no generic pitch ever could."

Top Investors Back Agent-First AI Platform

"James has lived and breathed real estate at the highest level for over two decades. His obsession with elevating agents and improving the way that they work is exactly why Breezy is going to change the game," stated Micky Malka , Founder of Ribbit Capital. "This isn't just another PropTech tool—it's founder-market fit meets cutting-edge technology: James' lived experience, reimagined through AI, to solve problems agents have battled for years."

"AI is transforming every corner of the built world—and residential real estate agents are no exception," shared Brendan Wallace , CEO & Chief Investment Officer, Fifth Wall. "With over 2M residential agents in the U.S. alone and nearly 20M globally, this is one of the largest professional categories on the planet and among the most underserved by technology. Breezy is the first true vertical AI platform for agents. Its purpose-built OS can unlock productivity across a $500B industry, reshaping how agents work from the palm of their hand."

AI Takes Center Stage in a $500B Market

The launch comes as residential real estate reaches an AI inflection point. MLS data is now standardized enough to power reliable insights, consumers are already using AI in their home search process, and brokerages report accelerating adoption among agents. Yet most tools stop at chat. Breezy's suite of tools—including development opportunity analysis, personalized lead nurturing, and branded comps on the go—is designed to deliver the speed, intelligence, and presence today's clients expect.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, Breezy will use the capital to strengthen its product and data foundation, expand its engineering and design teams, and invest in security, go-to-market, and brokerage-wide rollout readiness. An exclusive waitlist opens today, with a broader U.S. launch slated for H1 2026. The platform is being built with international expansion in mind, with near-term opportunities in Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Dubai.

