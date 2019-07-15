BREIA's Ryan Kuhlman Named President of the National Real Estate Investors Association (NREIA) for 2020

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Broward Real Estate Investors Association's (BREIA) Ryan Kuhlman was just named the 2020 president-elect of the National Real Estate Investors Association (NREIA), an organization with more than 120 chapters and local affiliates and over 40,000 members all across the U.S. Kuhlman, only 47 years old, will also become the youngest-ever president of NREIA when he takes office on January 1, 2020.

Ryan gets sworn in as President.

But his accomplishments go deeper than his notable age, as Kuhlman is one of the founders and currently acting President of the Broward Real Estate Investors Association (BREIA) and the Miami Dade Real Estate Investors Association.

Kuhlman, from Miami, Florida, attended The Ohio State University and dabbled in the music industry, as well as odd restaurant jobs in Miami Beach, before enjoying success as a real estate investor. He became the owner of BREIA in 2014 and founded the Miami Dade Real Estate Investors Association in 2018, along with longtime business partner Anish Dave, the 2016 IATOP Real Estate Investor of the Year. Kuhlman went on to found Flip Coach, a national real estate mentoring program, and he's served on NREIA's Board of Directors since 2017.

"I've dedicated most of my life to educating and empowering investors," Kuhlman said. "Now, I'm very fortunate to do that on a bigger stage and, hopefully, help far more people achieve their success."

The National Real Estate Investors Association is a 501(c)6 trade association with a stated mission, "to develop, support and promote local real estate investor organizations." As a volunteer organization, they carry out that mission through ongoing education, legislative advocacy, networking, resource sharing and other forms of support.

For more than 30 years, first as the Real Estate Leadership Association of America (RELAA) before officially changing to the National Real Estate Investor's Association in 1994, they've worked diligently to support individual investors, nourish investor associations all over the country and uplift the communities they serve.

"This is such a thrill, and I feel extremely honored and humbled to be voted the youngest president of NREIA," said Kuhlman. "But this is really a credit to all of the great, hardworking people involved. I have some big footsteps to fill when representing the voice and concerns of real estate investors associations around the country in a changing political and economic market."

Kuhlman will take over the reins from active President Doug DeShields, President of Capstone Financial Inc., who has proved a terrific leader and advocate since 2018.

As president, Kuhlman will look to expand NREIA's existing relationships with national vendor partners like Home Depot (where NREIA members reportedly spent over $1.7 billion last year), Office Depot, Rent Perfect and more.

The news of his imminent NREIA presidency continues a seminal 2019 for Kuhlman. In March, Kuhlman, along with his business partner and BREIA's Lead Mentor, Anish Dave, worked with a group of National Football League players as part of the Miami Dolphins Business Combine, teaching players the basic principles of real estate investing and flipping houses.

Now, Kuhlman will be tasked with expanding the work of NREIA when his term as president kicks off January 1, 2020.

