Breitling Partners with Sourcemap to Debut First-Ever Fully Traceable Watch

Sourcemap's supply chain traceability solution tracks, traces and verifies the precious materials used in Breitling's new Super Chronomat Automatic 38 Origins watch

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sourcemap , a global provider of supply chain transparency and traceability software, is partnering with Swiss watchmaker Breitling to deliver end-to-end traceability for the precious materials used in its newest watch, the Super Chronomat Automatic 38 Origins. Sourcemap's full-suite supply chain transparency solution independently verifies the entire chain of custody, from raw material to finished product, to guarantee social and environmental impact at every level for Breitling customers.

Breitling's Super Chronomat Automatic 38 Origins watch

Global watchmakers traditionally rely on thousands of suppliers to source precious materials such as gold and small "melee" diamonds and struggle to verify material origin and root out the presence of illegal and unethical working conditions and the overall social and environmental standards upheld in the process. Further compounding the issue of tracking and tracing provenance, each supplier has its own web of suppliers, making verifying origins nearly impossible. Paving the path to modern supply chain transparency, Sourcemap is the solution trusted by key players in the watchmaking industry to map every tier of their supply chains, gain a better understanding of their supplier network, and present proof of origin for their goods.

Today, luxury watch companies like Breitling are leading the way with more sustainable sourcing standards within their product lines, beginning with the debut of the Super Chronomat Automatic 38 Origins. By partnering with Sourcemap, Breitling guarantees its customers sustainably sourced artisanal gold from a single mine and lab-grown Fenix diamonds from an accredited supplier. Customers can use Sourcemap's solution to view the chain of custody for their individual watch with a blockchain-backed NFT that accompanies every Super Chronomat Origins watch.

"At Breitling, we are committed to achieving positive social and environmental impacts along the value chain and enabling product integrity," said Aurelia Figueroa, Global Head of Sustainability at Breitling. "That's why we engage closely with our suppliers and work with partners like Sourcemap to bring a new level of transparency into how our watches are made."

Of the more than 500,000 business entities registered on Sourcemap's platform, more than 20% supply the luxury goods industry.

"The bar is rising for companies to provide more visibility into the origins of luxury products and their components, and those who can deliver will stand out from those who don't," said Leonardo Bonanni, CEO & founder of Sourcemap. "It takes one company to catalyze others to commit to supply chain transparency, and Breitling is that first-mover in its search for a more sustainable path forward."

About Sourcemap

Sourcemap is the pioneer of supply chain transparency and traceability software, spun out of early MIT research in 2011. Since then, major traders, manufacturers and brands have adopted Sourcemap's full-suite solution for assurance on the raw materials-to-finished goods supply chain, including ongoing monitoring for production, quality, sustainability and risks such as deforestation and forced labor. To learn more, visit http://www.sourcemap.com/.

About Breitling

Founded in 1884, Breitling is a leading Swiss watchmaker. The innovative company invented the modern chronograph and pioneered the navigational tool watch. Today, it's still breaking new ground as a casual, inclusive and sustainable luxury brand with more than 150 retail locations around the world. Breitling's collections center around air, land and sea pursuits, all captured in the brand's unmistakable modern-retro style. The exceptional quality of every watch movement is confirmed by its status as a COSC certified chronometer, and the brand remains one of only a handful of independent watchmakers to produce its own manufacture calibers.

