Brekeke Introduces Brekeke SIP Server v3.16 with Significant Performance Improvements

Optimized for Efficiency and STIR-SHAKEN Compatibility

SAN MATEO, Calif., April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brekeke is proud to announce the release of Brekeke SIP Server v3.16, featuring substantial performance enhancements. This latest version delivers a remarkable 150 % increase in processing capacity for REGISTER requests and a 50% boost for INVITE requests compared to its predecessor, v3.14.

These impressive improvements are largely attributed to advanced cache optimization, allowing the server to handle a higher volume of transactions efficiently. Additionally, Brekeke SIP Server v3.16 includes enhanced interoperability with STIR-SHAKEN, further optimizing communication protocols.

"The performance enhancements introduced in this release mark the most substantial improvements since the launch v3.0 in 2012. We are committed to ongoing enhancements to ensure that our product delivers robust functionality, even in high-traffic environments," says Shinichi Mitsumata, CTO of Brekeke Software.

Download the latest version of Brekeke SIP Server:

https://brekeke.com/downloads/sip-server.php

About Brekeke Software

Brekeke Software, Inc. is an industry-leading developer of SIP (Session Initiation Protocol) software products for IP (Internet Protocol) network communications. With various standards-based SIP software, Brekeke products provide a highly scalable and reliable voice and data communication platform for telephony carriers, service providers, and enterprises. Founded in 2002, Brekeke is headquartered in San Mateo, California. For more information, visit http://www.brekeke.com.

