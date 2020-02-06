Brekeke PBX Now Integrates With Zoho CRM

SAN MATEO, Calif., Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brekeke Software today announced the integration of Brekeke PBX with Zoho CRM. Office telephony services built with Brekeke PBX can now seamlessly connect with Zoho CRM by simply adding their Zoho account information in the Brekeke PBX admin tool. Brekeke PBX users can now utilize Zoho's powerful CRM system to improve productivity and the quality of their services.

Zoho CRM is a cloud-based service designed to improve customer relationships. All functionalities of Zoho CRM are accessible from both PC and mobile devices, allowing real-time customer support and continuity of services. The features of Zoho CRM favored by both small and large businesses are sales force automation, lead management, and account management. These features allow businesses to provide better customer service while administering accurate and effective assistance.

"From the first call, a customer expects a personalized experience. While Zoho CRM helps businesses abstract contextual information for an engagement, Brekeke PBX facilitates that conversation to deliver seamless customer experiences," said Anand Nergunam, VP Revenue Growth at Zoho. "The integration will enable contextual engagement via webchat and video calls on our customers' websites."

Here are some of the key features that the Zoho CRM and Brekeke PBX integration offer:

True Multi-Tenancy: Brekeke PBX offers true multi-tenant capabilities, which allow service providers to work with multiple Zoho CRM organization accounts on a single server.

WebSocket API: Developers can create companion applications for Brekeke PBX with JavaScript or any major programming languages with simple API.

WebRTC ready: Users can receive incoming audio/video calls on the WebRTC client connected with Zoho CRM. Visitors to the site can contact agents from their web browsers without installing special applications.

The Brekeke integration for Zoho CRM (https://marketplace.zoho.com/crm/brekeke-pbx-for-zoho-crm) is immediately available on Zoho Marketplace (https://marketplace.zoho.com/home). Zoho Marketplace is an online business app store where Zoho users can explore a repository of extensions and custom apps that enhance the capabilities of Zoho products, and find integrations that automate various business processes and solve common business needs. Independent developers and vendors, IT companies, and domain experts can build extensions using Zoho Developer and offer them directly to Zoho users on Zoho Marketplace. Zoho Marketplace is available to all Zoho customers.

Brekeke PBX is an SIP-PBX software that runs on both Windows and Linux OS. It is a telephony platform product that offers full-function enterprise telephony functions with minimal upfront investment. To learn more about Brekeke PBX, visit www.brekeke.com/pbx/.

About Zoho

With 45+ apps in nearly every major business category, including sales, marketing, customer support, accounting, and back-office operations, and an array of productivity and collaboration tools, Zoho Corporation is one of the world's most prolific software companies.

Zoho is privately held and profitable with more than 7,000 employees. Zoho is headquartered in Austin, Texas, with international headquarters in Chennai, India. Additional offices are in Pleasanton, California (U.S.); Renigunta, India; Tenkasi, India; Yokohama, Japan; Beijing, China; Singapore; Queretaro, Mexico; Byron Bay, Australia; Utrecht, Netherlands; and Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Zoho respects user privacy and does not have an ad-revenue model in any part of its business, including its free products. More than 50 million users around the world, across hundreds of thousands of companies, rely on Zoho every day to run their businesses, including Zoho itself. For more information, please visit www.zoho.com.

About Brekeke Software

Brekeke Software, Inc., is an industry-leading developer of SIP (Session Initiation Protocol) software products for IP (Internet Protocol) network communications. With a variety of standards-based SIP software, Brekeke products provide a highly scalable and reliable voice and data communication platform for telephony carriers, service providers, and enterprises. Founded in 2002, Brekeke is headquartered in San Mateo, California. For more information, visit www.brekeke.com.

