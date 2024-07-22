brekki Expands Ready-to-Eat Oats Portfolio With Two New Flavors Lemon and Choco Coconut

WARD HILL, Mass., July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- brekki , the beloved ready-to-eat oats brand known for its nutritious and flavorful offerings, is thrilled to announce the launch of two exciting new flavors: Lemon and Choco Coconut. These additions expand the brand's already diverse lineup of plant-based oat cups, providing consumers with delicious options for a refreshing morning meal or satisfying snack.

Formulated with brekki's signature base blend, the new flavors offer an innovative and nutritious twist on summer favorites. Lemon oats offer a delightful balance of sweet and savory reminiscent of homemade lemon jam, while Choco Coconut oats feature a dark chocolate base blend complemented by a creamy coconut cream bottom.

"These new flavors are a testament to our commitment to providing delicious, nutritious options that cater to a variety of tastes and dietary preferences," said Aimee Tsakirellis, Executive Vice President of Marketing at brekki. "We're excited to introduce these flavors to our loyal customers and expand our offerings in the market."

Crafted with ancient grains, almonds, oats, chia seeds, and organic coconut nectar, each serving is packed with chia seeds, omega-3 fatty acids, antioxidants, fiber, and more, ensuring a satisfying experience with every bite. brekki takes pride in sourcing only the highest quality, non-GMO, and gluten-free ingredients, ensuring their products cater to a wide range of dietary preferences. With a commitment to quality and nutrition, each cup is carefully formulated to deliver a balanced blend of nutritious ingredients and delightful flavors, providing an ideal start to your day.

brekki's newest flavors are now available nationwide at select retailers. To learn more, please visit https://brekki.com/ or follow us on Instagram at @eatbrekki .

ABOUT BREKKI:

Inspired by Australian breakfast culture and the slang term for "breakfast", brekki was founded in 2017 with the mission of providing people with a convenient, nutrient-dense meal option that tastes great and can be enjoyed during breakfast, lunch, dinner, or anytime in between. brekki currently offers a line of ready-to-eat, nutritionally balanced oats, including a mixture of rolled oats, ancient grains, coconut nectar, and almond milk. The product is currently available in eight flavors: The Original, Vanilla Cinnamon, Blueberries, Bananas & Maple Brown Sugar, Strawberries, Dark Chocolate, Cold Brew Coffee, and Apples & Cinnamon. brekki ready-to-eat oats are made from only plant-based ingredients and are gluten-free, Non-GMO Project Verified, vegan, dairy-free and soy-free. brekki was acquired in 2019, by the executive team at Cedar's Foods , the leading family-owned Mediterranean food brand in the natural and organic space. Cedar's has consistently manufactured brekki products using the identical production team, quality, and food safety standards that has been producing its trusted hommus, tzatziki and array of dips since 1981. For more information on brekki, please visit brekki.com.

