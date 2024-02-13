brekki, The Flavorful Ready to Eat Oats Brand, Expands Its Retail Footprint Into Whole Foods Market

The plant-based and gluten-free overnight oats brand is now available to Whole Foods Market shoppers in select stores nationwide

WARD HILL, Mass., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- brekki , the ready to eat, plant-based and gluten-free overnight oats brand, has announced their debut launch nationally in select Whole Foods Market stores. Whole Foods Market joins the lineup of various national major retailers that currently offer brekki.

Inspired by Australian breakfast culture, brekki is made with nothing but the best ingredients, including ancient grains, almonds, oats, chia seeds, almond milk and coconut nectar. Recognized for their eye-catching, vibrant packaging that sets them apart in the refrigerated grocery section, these nutritious overnight oats are available in five unique flavors in Whole Foods Market stores, including Original, Vanilla Cinnamon , Dark Chocolate , Apples & Cinnamon and Cold Brew Coffee , and are all plant-based, gluten-free, soy-free and Non-GMO Project Verified.

We're thrilled to be expanding into Whole Foods Market stores nationwide and carrying five of these eight delicious flavors," said brekki Executive Vice President of Marketing Aimee Tsakirellis. "As the first certified organic national grocer, having a presence in Whole Foods Market stores marks a significant milestone for brekki. We're eager to introduce brekki to a broader audience of health-conscious and on-the-go consumers."

Since the brand's inception in 2017, brekki has gained massive notoriety, leading to a surge in sales year after year, and continued retail expansion across 7,400 retailers nationwide. brekki's mission is to help people find balance with well-balanced food, whether as a meal, a snack or simply a breath of fresh air on a busy day. Looking ahead, the brand is gearing up for the launch of two new flavors that will be showcased at Expo West in March 2024, drawing inspiration from nostalgic and classic desserts.

For more information on brekki, and to stay up to date on the latest product launches, follow on Instagram at @eatbrekki.

ABOUT BREKKI

Inspired by Australian breakfast culture and the slang term for "breakfast", brekki was founded in 2017 with the mission of providing people with a convenient, nutrient-dense meal option that tastes great and can be enjoyed during breakfast, lunch, dinner, or anytime in between. brekki currently offers a line of ready-to-eat, nutritionally balanced oats, including a mixture of rolled oats, ancient grains, coconut nectar, and almond milk. The product is currently available in eight flavors: The Original, Vanilla Cinnamon, Blueberries, Bananas & Maple Brown Sugar, Strawberries, Dark Chocolate, Cold Brew Coffee, and Apples & Cinnamon. brekki ready-to-eat oats are made from only plant-based ingredients and are gluten-free, Non-GMO Project Verified, vegan, dairy-free and soy-free. brekki was acquired in 2019, by the executive team at Cedar's Foods , the leading family-owned Mediterranean food brand in the natural and organic space. Cedar's has consistently manufactured brekki products using the identical production team, quality, and food safety standards that has been producing its trusted hommus, tzatziki and array of dips since 1981. For more information on brekki, please visit brekki.com.

