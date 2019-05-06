Breland Companies Selects WOW! as Preferred Internet Provider for Clift Farm Mixed-use Development

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone (NYSE: WOW), a leading broadband and communications service provider, today announced it has been selected as the preferred Internet, cable, and phone provider for a new urban community coming to the greater Huntsville area – Clift Farm. WOW! and Breland Companies, the development company behind Clift Farm, have partnered to provide the new community with an expansive portfolio of advanced services including high-speed Internet, television and voice services. WOW! and Breland Companies have partnered to develop Town Madison into the first completely fiber-connected community in Northern Alabama.

Clift Farm, owned by the Clift family since the 1830s, will be developed to have a timeless feel, preserving many of the existing natural attributes including, spacious green spaces, pristine lakes and walking trails. In addition to a variety of residential options, including luxury apartments, townhomes, senior living and estate-style lots, the Clift Farm community will include retail, dining, office, and medical office space.

"Our partnership with WOW! at Town Madison has been so positive, we didn't have to think twice about working with them again on the Clift Farm project," said Louis Breland, owner of Breland Companies. "Building new, modern urban communities requires the best technology. We chose WOW! as Clift Farm's preferred provider due to their ability to provide a fiber-to-the-home solution to individual residences and a mesh wireless network that will ensure seamless Internet access to the residents and businesses that will soon call Clift Farm home."

WOW!'s fast, secure and reliable network will allow residents, businesses and visitors to stream, browse and surf using up to 1 Gig speeds, WOW!'s fastest available speeds.

"We are thrilled to work alongside Breland Companies to provide our best-in-class Internet, cable and phone services to the future residents and businesses of Clift Farm," said Teresa Elder, CEO of WOW!. "Breland had other competitive providers to choose from so we are proud they again choose WOW! to bring our fastest, most reliable services to one of their premier communities."

WOW! residential customers in Clift Farm can choose from a handful of fast Internet speed options alongside TV and phone packages. WOW! offers three residential Internet speeds: Internet 100 – up to 100Mbps, Internet 500 – up to 500Mbps and Internet 1000, WOW!'s offering with speeds up to 1Gbps – the fastest residential speed in WOW!'s bundles. WOW! Business will provide Internet, cable and phone services to all commercial businesses within the development.

For more information on WOW!, bundles and pricing, and services offered, please visit www.wowway.com

About WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone

WOW! is one of the nation's leading broadband providers, with a service area that passes over three million residential, business and wholesale consumers. WOW! provides service in 19 markets, primarily in the Midwest and Southeast, including Illinois, Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, Maryland, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, Florida and Georgia. With an expansive portfolio of advanced services including high-speed Internet services, cable TV, phone, business data, voice, and cloud services, the company is dedicated to providing outstanding service at affordable prices. Visit wowway.com for more information.

About WOW! Business

WOW! Business provides data, Internet, voice and cloud services to business and wholesale customers in Illinois, Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, Maryland and the Southeast. The company is dedicated to delighting customers with friendly service and providing reliable, easy and pleasantly surprising quality products and services at affordable prices. For more information, please visit www.wowforbusiness.com.

