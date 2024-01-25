brelixi® Introduces Fast-Acting + Flavorless Functional Powders In CBD And THC Formats

Transforming Cannabis Consumption: brelixi Introduces Multi-Use, Dissolvable Powder In Eco-Friendly, Refillable Jars

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a pioneering move that epitomizes brelixi®'s commitment to innovation, the nano-cannabis company is shaking up the scene with the launch of its flavorless + functional fast-acting powders. Available in both THC and CBD formats, this release marks a significant stride toward merging the wellness and cannabis industries.

brelixi's flavorless + functional CBD and THC formats are now available in eco-friendly, refillable tubes. Save 15% on both SKUs with a subscription
flavorless + functional fast-acting powders are eco-friendly, refillable and available in CBD and THC formats
brelixi's flavorless + functional fast-acting powders empower consumers to enjoy the benefits of functional ingredients and cannabis however they'd prefer. With precise dosing capabilities, this discreet and 100% customizable nano powder can withstand temperatures up to 400 degrees, making it ideal for baking and incorporating into various cuisines, cocktails, mocktails, coffees, or smoothies.

These flavorless powders use advanced nano-emulsification for optimized cannabinoid absorption, ensuring increased bioavailability and rapid onset of effects. Enhanced with adaptogen L-theanine, magnesium, and nootropic 5-HTP from griffonia seed extract, brelixi guarantees the highest standards of quality and potency for a no-wait, immediate vibe.

"I designed our flavorless + functional powders to fill a gap I'd personally experienced in the market," says brelixi Founder and Chief Food Scientist Breanna Neff. "There's no other product that provides consumers speed, functionality, and seamless integration into daily rituals. Whether mixed into your morning coffee to soothe caffeine jitters, or infused into cookies for an elevated experience, our powders are designed for multifaceted consumption to ensure confidence and consistency in infused moments."

Brelixi's flavorless + functional fast-acting powders are housed in a durable, reusable, food grade compostable jar with a brushed gold top and sustainable bamboo scoop. Now available for one-time purchase, or in a monthly subscription for 15% off with free shipping, this refillable, eco-friendly subscription enables users to replenish their jars cost-effectively.

For relaxation, brelixi's flavorless CBD nano powder provides 20 mgs of CBD per serving, with 30 servings per jar (600 mg) available for $59.99. With a choice of a 30 or 45-day subscription, unflavored nano CBD jars can be easily refilled for $50.99.

For elevation, brelixi's flavorless THC nano powder offers 5 mgs of THC per scoop, with 20 servings per jar (100 mg) at $44.70 without a subscription, and $38.00 every 20, 30, or 45 days with a subscription.

brelixi now offers four sku's, including Yuzu + Turmeric Lemonade (20mg THC) and Elderberry + Hibiscus Lemonade (30mg CBD), which start at $12 per stick or $45 per 5-pack box. Find them at brelixi.com, and specialty wellness stores nationwide (subject to state regulations). Explore more at www.brelixi.com.

About brelixi®
brelixi® is a revolutionary Black Woman + Queer-Founded wellness brand at the forefront of the functional beverage industry, specializing in cannabis-infused powder mixes & beverages. Led by Founder and Chief Food Scientist Breanna Neff, brelixi is dedicated to merging the realms of science and wellness. Utilizing its exclusive nano cannabis technology, brelixi delivers rapid onset times along with the benefits of nootropics, electrolytes, adaptogens, and antioxidants. Learn more at www.brelixi.com and connect with us on social media @brelixi.

News Releases in Similar Topics

