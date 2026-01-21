Brello launches Brello Rise, the first digital wellness studio supporting medically supervised weight management programs

Brello Rise combines personalized wellness plans, structured education, and interactive fitness experiences, including meditation, functional fitness, Pilates, barre and nutrition instruction, highlighted in a "Meet the Experts" video showcasing instructors and the platform's approach to movement, mindfulness and habit-based wellness.

"The launch of Brello Rise reflects our people-first approach, meeting members where they are and supporting the habits, mindset and behaviors that drive long-term health," said Caulen Foster, CEO of Brello Health.

Brello Rise provides wellness guidance for individuals following medically supervised weight management programs. This approach helps members incorporate healthy habits, nutrition, and movement into their routines, supporting long-term wellness alongside medical care.

Disclaimer: Brello Rise is intended to support wellness and healthy habits. It is not a substitute for medical care or prescription therapy, and individuals should follow the guidance of their healthcare providers.

More information is available at rise.brellohealth.com .

About Brello Health

Founded in 2023, Brello Health is a direct-to-consumer longevity health brand focused on providing holistic wellness programming. It connects individuals with telehealth practitioners, blending medical care, education and community-based resources. This human-centered approach is designed to support long-term health engagement and transparency. For more information, please visit brellohealth.com .

Media Contact:

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Brello Health