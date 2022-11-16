SAN MATEO, Calif. and CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brelyon (www.brelyon.com), the MIT spin-off that's invented the first-ever, headset-free virtual display for gaming and enterprise applications, is partnering with Sports Connection to bring the latest gaming innovations to North Carolina.

Brelyon Partners with Sports Connection to Bring Holodeck-Like, Immersive Esports and Gaming Experiences to North Carolina

"Gaming enthusiasts come to Sports Connection for new gaming experiences that delight their senses," said Jon Brady and Allan Haseley, Co-Owners of Sports Connection. "Brelyon is reimagining the large-format gaming sector with ultra-immersive display technologies that far supersede anything the world of monitors has seen before. Its innovations offer a cinema-scale, panoramic experience that engulfs the viewer, bringing a larger-than-life esports and immersive gaming experience."

Breylon is reimagining the future of work and play with a new category of display technology that gives immersion and high fidelity without headsets. With the company's patented superconic light-field expansion technologies, Brelyon's Ultra Reality™ offers a massive 120-inch plus curved display that provides panoramic, cinema-scale virtual images with meters of true optical depth that pans across both eyes, all in a small desktop footprint.

Today's announcement adds to Brelyon's rapidly growing roster of partners nationwide that include enterprise and consumer brands from Fortune 500 companies. Amid the growing popularity of esports and gaming, Brelyon has seen strong demand from strategic partners in the gaming vertical, keen to explore new gaming hardware.

"Brelyon has pioneered a new category of ultra-immersive display technologies that makes it possible to game on a ten-foot screen," said Barmak Heshmat, CEO of Brelyon. "We are thrilled to bring the latest gaming and esports innovations from Brelyon to Sports Connection."

Brelyon displays are backward-compatible with existing games and content.

ABOUT BRELYON

Headquartered in San Mateo, CA, Brelyon is a pioneer in hardware and software technologies for headset-free immersive experiences. Helmed by a founding team of scientists and industry executives from MIT, UCF, DARPA and IMAX, Brelyon has developed the world's first no-headset display technology with monocular depth. Visit www.brelyon.com for more information.

ABOUT SPORTS CONNECTION

Sports Connection owns and operates sports & family entertainment centers in Charlotte, NC. Its two sports centers are located in South Charlotte at 10930 Granite Street and North Charlotte at 8626 Hankins Road. Its family entertainment center is located in the Ballantyne area in South Charlotte at 11611 Ardrey Kell Road. For more information, visit www.sportsconnectionnc.com.

