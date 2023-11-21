Brelyon Unveils State-of-the-Art Immersive Display Showcase in Kyoto

KYOTO, Japan, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brelyon, a leading immersive display company, announces the opening of its latest showcase site at 34 Sujakuhozocho, Shimogyo Ward, Kyoto, 600-8846, Japan, in collaboration with Monozukuri Ventures.

Located in the heart of Kyoto, renowned for its rich cultural heritage and technological advancements, the new showcase site right above AM Labs & FabKyoto, next to Umekoji Market represents a significant milestone for Brelyon as it expands its international presence. The collaboration with Monozukuri Ventures, a key player in fostering innovation in the Japan ecosystem, further emphasizes Brelyon's commitment to excellence in immersive display technology.

The showcase site in Kyoto is designed to provide visitors with a captivating and interactive experience, allowing them to explore the cutting-edge advancements in immersive displays. With a focus on innovation and Monozukuri, the Japanese spirit of craftsmanship, the showcase site aims to demonstrate the seamless integration of technology and artistry.

"We are thrilled to unveil our showcase site in Kyoto, a city known for its rich history and commitment to craftsmanship," said Barmak Heshmat, CEO of Brelyon. "This collaboration with Monozukuri Ventures is a testament to our dedication to providing innovative and immersive experiences in Japan and Asia Pacific market."

"Monozukuri Ventures is excited to join forces with Brelyon in bringing cutting-edge immersive display technology to Kyoto," said Narimasa Makino, CEO of Monozukuri Ventures. "This collaboration aligns with our mission to support innovative endeavors that celebrate the marriage of tradition and technology."

About Brelyon:

Headquartered in San Mateo, CA, Brelyon is a pioneer in hardware and software technologies for headset-free immersive experiences. Helmed by a founding team of scientists and industry executives from MIT, UCF, DARPA and IMAX, Brelyon has developed the world's first no-headset display technology with monocular depth. For more information about Brelyon and its virtual display solutions, please visit www.brelyon.com.

About Monozukuri Ventures:

Monozukuri Ventures (abbreviated as MZV), based in Kyoto and New York, manages venture investment funds for hardware startups and provides technical consulting on hardware prototyping and manufacturing. MZV launched the first Fund in the summer of 2017 and the second in 2021. MZV has invested in a total of 57 hardware startups (26 in Japan, 30 in the US, and 1 in Singapore). MZV also provides technical consulting services based on the knowledge and network from prototyping to mass production. MZV has supported more than 190 manufacturing projects, mainly startups. (All figures are as of March 31, 2023)

