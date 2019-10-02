Bremer Bank Insufficient Funds & Overdraft Fee Class Action Lawsuit Filed by Johnson // Becker, PLLC

ST. PAUL, Minn., Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --Plaintiff's law firms Johnson // Becker, PLLC, Kaliel PLLC, and Cohen & Malad LLP currently represent Kristine Crosby in a proposed class action lawsuit against Bremer Financial Corporation. The lawsuit, filed on September 27, 2019, alleges that Bremer Financial Corporation entered into an agreement with Crosby and all other Bremer checking account customers whereby Bremer agreed to charge its checking account customers one insufficient funds or overdraft fee for each transaction in which its customers attempted to make a purchase using their Bremer checking account, but were denied for lack of funds. Despite this agreement, Crosby alleges that she, and all other Bremer checking customers, were charged multiple insufficient funds and overdraft fees for a single transaction. Crosby seeks to enjoin Bremer from continuing to withdraw excess fees, as well as disgorgement of fees collected by Bremer and payment for actual and compensatory damages incurred in connection with the excess fees. The lawsuit has been filed in United States District Court for the District of Minnesota.

Minnesota-based Bremer Financial Corporation owns and operates Bremer Bank, with locations throughout Minnesota, North Dakota, and Wisconsin. Bremer Bank offers personal and business banking, financial planning, investment, and insurance products for individuals and businesses. Bremer Financial Corporation is a is headquartered in Saint Paul, MN.

This suit is filed by Timothy J. Becker of Johnson // Becker, PLLC, Jeffrey Kaliel of Kaliel PLLC, and Lynn Toops of Cohen & Malad LLP.

Timothy J. Becker is a founding partner of Johnson // Becker and is counsel of record on the case. Timothy J. Becker manages a wide range of class action cases across the United States.

