'Bremner and the Party' and 'Sharkee and the Teddy Bear' Now on Sale

Brand New Picture Books from Ripley Publishing

ORLANDO, Fla., May 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Will Bremner puff up and ruin the celebration? Will Sharkee ever find the teddy bear? These two relatable aquatic animals tell their stories in a new series of illustrated storybooks by Ripley Publishing.

'Bremner and the Party' and 'Sharkee and the Teddy Bear' book covers

Bremner and the Party and Sharkee and the Teddy Bear, both named after Ripley Aquarium mascots, are entertaining "tails" told with highly expressive illustrations to deliver fun, surprise and delight.

Hand-painted in watercolor, Bremner and the Party and Sharkee and the Teddy Bear are illustrated by John Graziano, officially the seventh artist to take up the pen since Robert Ripley originated the Believe It or Not! cartoon panel in 1918. Graziano has provided many illustrations for Ripley Publishing projects including Search for the Shrunken Heads, Twists: Pirates and the most recent addition to the Ripley shelves, It's A Circle! (But not Just a Circle!) and Lobsters are Red (But sometimes they're Not!) board books.

ABOUT THE BOOKS

Sharkee and the Teddy Bear - A teddy bear has fallen into the ocean, but where did it go?

Readers join Sharkee as he searches for the bear, stopping to ask all sorts of marine animals along the way. This bubbly story will have children giggling at Sharkee's silly encounters and parents entertained by its heartwarming ending.

Bremner and the Party - Bremner the puffer fish is going to a party tonight. Gulp! When he's nervous, he puffs up!

Children and parents alike will laugh their way through Bremner's nervous dialogue as he goes off the deep end before joining the party.

Celebrating individuality and sharing the message that it is OK to be yourself, Bremner and the Party and Sharkee and the Teddy Bear are on sale at all major booksellers.

