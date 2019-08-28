Brenda A. Smith Investigation - Goldman Scarlato & Penny Securities Lawyers Investigating on Behalf of Investors Following Ponzi Scheme Charges

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The investor rights lawyers at the Conshohocken-based law firm of Goldman Scarlato & Penny have reached out to investors victimized in Brenda A. Smith's alleged Ponzi scheme in the Philadelphia area and across the country, and are investigating potential claims for compensation on behalf of investors. They are in contact with individuals with knowledge, have started collecting evidence, and are reviewing a considerable volume of records related to Brenda Smith's alleged fraud.

On August 27, 2019, Brenda Smith was arrested at her Rittenhouse Square condo and charged with perpetrating a $63 million fraudulent investment scheme. Smith carried out her alleged fraud through a network of Conshohocken-based investment businesses such as Broad Reach Capital, Broad Reach Partners, and Bristol Advisors, according to court documents reviewed by the Goldman Scarlato & Penny attorneys.

Individuals with knowledge debriefed by the Goldman Scarlato & Penny investor rights lawyers indicated that Smith promised returns as high as 30 percent to prospective investors and told investors that she was able to obtain such returns through an option-based dividend arbitrage trading program.

In reality, the prosecutors alleged, Smith lied to her investors, and used their money to pay off earlier investors in Ponzi fashion, engage in risky trading in her own account, and run up millions of dollars in personal credit card charges.

