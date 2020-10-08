Brenda Chamulak named as President, Tekni-Plex Packaging Products

WAYNE, Pa., Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brenda Chamulak has joined Tekni-Plex as president of its newly created Packaging Products division. The Packaging Products division comprises the Action Technology, Tekni-Films, Tri-Seal, Flexible Healthcare Packaging and Dolco Packaging businesses within Tekni-Plex.

Chamulak will be responsible for accelerating organic growth as well as driving a full range of merger and acquisition activities for the division, which has revenues approaching $900 million and 27 manufacturing plants in eight countries.

"We are excited to welcome Brenda to our executive team and board," said Paul Young, president and CEO of Tekni-Plex. "At every step of her career, Brenda has leveraged her strong growth focus and significant talent for strategy and market development to deliver double digit growth for her businesses. She is well versed in the broad packaging market having spent nearly 30 years in the industry. Working with winning teams across the globe, Brenda has a reputation for developing long-term relationships, fostering a spirit of partnership and generating double-digit growth through a solutions-oriented mindset.

"I am confident Brenda will be an instant asset for us as she begins working with the great people we have at Tekni-Plex," said Young.

Chamulak comes to Tekni from Jabil Packaging Solutions (JPS) where she was CEO, SVP and president. Prior to JPS, she held positions of increasing responsibility at AptarGroup, serving in senior roles in marketing, innovation, business development and general management.

Chamulak earned a Master of Business Administration from Marquette University in Milwaukee, and a Bachelor of Arts in marketing and international business from Carthage College in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

About Tekni-Plex, Inc.

Tekni-Plex is a globally-integrated company focused on developing and manufacturing products for a wide variety of end markets, including medical, pharmaceutical, food, beverage, personal care, household and industrial. Tekni-Plex is headquartered in Wayne, PA, and operates manufacturing sites across 10 countries worldwide to meet the needs of its global customers. For more information visit www.tekni-plex.com.

