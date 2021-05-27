Brenda Freeman Joins Looking Glass Factory Board of Directors

BROOKLYN, N.Y., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Looking Glass Factory, the leader in holographic light field display technology, announced that Brenda Freeman has joined its Board of Directors. Freeman's 25 years of executive and marketing experience will continue to strengthen Looking Glass Factory's Board of Directors as it accelerates its development of new products and releases Looking Glass Portrait to the world.

Brenda Freeman

In addition to her experience in consumer packaging companies, Freeman has held lead marketing roles in top entertainment and technology companies, including Turner Broadcasting, DreamWorks, National Geographic, and more recently, Magic Leap and Arteza. Freeman is a brand storyteller who specializes in developing a corporate and product narrative that broadens their appeal to consumers, customers, investors, and partners. Most recently, she reimagined Arteza's mission to disrupt the art supply industry with its direct-to-consumer model and, in a year's time, doubled revenues. Prior to Arteza, Freeman served as chief marketing officer (CMO) for the Florida-based multi-billion dollar technology start-up, Magic Leap, leading the company's go-to-market strategy and communications, brand development, digital marketing, and creative efforts.

"I'm truly humbled that someone with Brenda's expertise and vision has joined our Board," said Shawn Frayne, CEO of Looking Glass Factory. "She is an incredible leader who has repeatedly transformed industries by understanding how new technological platforms can impact the world for the better. Brenda's appointment shows our commitment to continue strengthening our Board as we bring the holographic future to the world at an accelerated pace."

"I am thrilled to join such an esteemed board and management team that is breaking new ground in technology and experiences," said Brenda Freeman.

Her storytelling and go-to-market skills were honed in key roles within the entertainment industry as it transitioned to digital distribution. Before Magic Leap, Freeman served as CMO for National Geographic Channel, where she oversaw the channel's marketing, production, and communications functions. Freeman has also served in key executive roles as DreamWorks, Turner Broadcasting, Nickelodeon, and others.

Freeman has consistently delivered business results for decades and has received multiple awards and recognitions, such as Top Women in Media by Cynopsis, recipient of the coveted Multichannel News Wonder Woman Award, Cable News Most Powerful Women In Entertainment, Black Enterprise Top Women in Corporate America, and recognized by American Cable Association as Top Influential Minorities in Tech, Cable and Communications. She is a member of the National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD), International Women's Forum Florida chapter (IWF), and member of the esteemed Executive Leadership Council (ELC) a professional organization for African American corporate executives.

Freeman currently serves as an independent board director for Avnet Inc. (technology and distribution), Caleres Inc. (fashion manufacturing and retail), and Blue Apron (DTC food delivery service). She holds a B.S. in Chemical Engineering and a joint M.B.A in finance and marketing, all from the University of Maryland, College Park.

About Looking Glass Factory

Looking Glass Factory Inc, with headquarters in Greenpoint, Brooklyn and additional operations in Hong Kong, is the global leader in the field of holographic interfaces with the launch of their flagship product line, The Looking Glass. Today, the company serves the holographic needs of both individual 3D creators and enterprises and is committed to building the headset-free hologram-powered future we were all promised in science fiction growing up. For more information, visit www.lookingglassfactory.com or contact:

