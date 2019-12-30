Brenda Gonzalez's New Book Catastrófica Vida En La Prostitución, A Riveting Memoir Of Abuse And Pain Due To Bondage And Prostitution

The 'pimps' (men who exploit women) exist, stalk their victims, threaten them with their relatives, and often even force them to threaten them with their own children. It is a reality and is lived daily. Women are not rescued and die at the hands of those monsters, they are slaves of sex sold for a while of pleasure, forced to long days of sex where the pay is for the pimps. Women who, at the end of the day, are tied and beaten by the so-called pimps.

Young girls who are taken for granted by their relatives, go to those mafias by hand, where they keep them in bars or also called bad-death bars."

Published by Page Publishing, Brenda Gonzalez's new book Catastrófica Vida en la Prostitución will be inspired to understand feel compassionate toward women caught in the shackles of debasement and slavery.

Consumers who wish to know the unyielding resolve of women amid their toilful moments of sexual abuse can purchase Catastrófica Vida en la Prostitución in any bookstore, or online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries, you can contact Page Publishing, through the following number: 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional full-service publishing house that handles all of the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not bogged down with complicated business issues like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and the like. Its roster of authors can leave behind these tedious, complex, and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1058990/Page_Publishing_Brenda_Gonzalez_Book_Cover.jpg

SOURCE Page Publishing

Related Links

https://www.pagepublishing.com

