CENTRE, Ala., July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Brenda P. Bartley, GRI, SRES, ABR is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Broker as the Owner of Bartley Realty LLC.

Revered in the area, Bartley Realty LLC is a real estate agency serving Weiss Lake, and surrounding areas in NE AL.

(PRNewsfoto/Continental Who's Who)

With over 13 years of experience in the real estate industry and 7 years in her current position, Brenda specializes in selling Weiss Lake properties, large & small farms, and commercial properties in Northeast Alabama. Specifically, her points of interest include Weiss Lake, Little River Canyon, and Cherokee Rock Village.

In her free time, Brenda enjoys spending time with her family, reading, writing poetry and short stories. She has spent forty plus years in roles of leadership and has devoted her adult life to studying and teaching leadership principles in every capacity of her working life. She consults with companies and teaches, by contract, Leadership Skills to adults to enhance leadership capabilities for them and their staff.



To further her professional development, Mrs. Bartley is a member of the Chamber of Commerce, Rotary Club, Lion's Club, BBB, NFIB, and the Board of Directors of her local Association of Realtors. She is a member of National Association of Realtors, Alabama Association of Realtors, Golden Key International Honor Society. Also, she actively serves her church by holding the office of Secretary.

Brenda dedicates this recognition to her son Tony, daughter-in-law Trish, her grandson Jacob and in loving memory of her husband, James T. Bartley.

For more information, please visit www.bartleyrealtyllc.com.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634 pr@continentalwhoswho.com

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

Related Links

http://www.continentalwhoswho.com

