BRENDA SOLÓRZANO NAMED PRESIDENT/CEO OF THE CALIFORNIA ENDOWMENT

LOS ANGELES, March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The California Endowment Board of Directors proudly announces Brenda Solórzano as the foundation's newly appointed President/CEO. Solórzano is a familiar face to The California Endowment, having begun her career in health philanthropy at the foundation in 2001.

Brenda Solórzano

Upon her appointment as President/CEO, Solórzano recognized it as somewhat of a homecoming for her. "The California Endowment is where I learned the value of centering community in philanthropic work, and it is something I have carried throughout my career," said Solórzano. "The Endowment mission and vision are in my blood, and I am honored to partner with staff, grantees, and community to lead this organization into the future."

Kurt Chilcott, Board Chair of the Endowment, says Solórzano is the right leader for the foundation. "Brenda Solórzano exemplifies what TCE stands for and is working to build an inclusive California where everyone belongs. Brenda understands that listening with humility and collaborating with grantees to build an inclusive community is what The California Endowment's work and mission is all about."

Solórzano comes to the Endowment from the Headwaters Foundation in Montana, where she was the founding CEO. During her tenure at Headwaters, Solórzano worked from the ground up to build an institution for the community, by the community. Leading with a lens of health equity and trust-based philanthropy, she reimagined and reinvented philanthropic practices, changed systems and policies to advance better health outcomes, and built a network of trusted partnerships across the state.

"I believe that when philanthropy listens, learns, and trusts the community to take the lead of informing strategy and approach, only then are we, as philanthropists, best situated to support and understand the change necessary to create healthy and thriving communities," said Solórzano.

Solórzano is a nationally recognized leader in trust-based philanthropy, a values-driven approach that advances equity, shifts power, and builds mutually accountable relationships between funders and nonprofits.

Outgoing President/CEO Dr. Robert K Ross believes Brenda Solórzano is the right fit for a foundation he has led for 24 years. "Brenda is a person who brings humility and understanding to a foundation that proudly stands with the community," said Ross. "She knows that being proximate to those most disadvantaged in California is the only way to lead in philanthropy today."

"I am honored that current CEO Dr. Robert K Ross has served as a mentor of mine," said Solórzano. "I look forward to building off the legacy of Dr. Ross and continuing to build a beloved community. I am excited to bring additional ideas of trust-based philanthropy to TCE and work in partnership with everyone to ensure we continue to effect positive and healthy change for the most vulnerable communities in California."

Solórzano has a bachelor's degree in history, a minor in political science from the University of San Francisco, and a Juris Doctorate from Whittier Law School in Southern California.

Benda Solórzano will take over the reins at The California Endowment in early September 2024.

About The California Endowment

The California Endowment, a private, statewide health foundation, was established in 1996 to expand access to affordable, quality health care for underserved individuals and communities and to promote fundamental improvements in the health status of all Californians. Headquartered in Downtown Los Angeles, The Endowment has regional offices in Sacramento, Oakland, Fresno, and San Diego, with program staff working throughout the state. Learn more at www.calendow.org.

SOURCE The California Endowment